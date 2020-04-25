SHIPSHEWANA — Local families that find themselves in need of a little help can turn the Shipshewana Police Department.
The SPD has set up a “Share Table” with non-perishable food and other essential articles for residents in need in the doorway of the town’s community building. All the SPD asks is if someone needs help, take what you need. They also are asking people who have the means to help donate items for the table.
The SPD also has placed a dry erase board for residents to write down articles which they might need but are not available at the time. The “share table can be accessed at any time.
“This is a time when all of us must stand together and look out for each other,” said Sgt. Carlos Jasso.
For more information, visit shipshewana.org or the town’s Facebok page.
