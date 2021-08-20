ANGOLA — Steuben County has seen an increase of 122 cases of COVID-19 in the past week, says data from the Steuben County Health Department released on Thursday.
As of Thursday Steuben County had recorded 4,311 cases of COVID-19, an increase over 4,189 in the previous week.
Of the variants of concern, Steuben County has seen the most growth from the alpha variant, which accounted for 70 of the new cases last week. The rapidly spreading delta variant only accounted for 10 of the new cases.
The Health Department is also working to identify breakthrough cases, those that infect people who have been fully vaccinated.
“At this time, the Steuben County Health Department has identified 78 cases in which the individual was successfully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19,” said Alicia Walsh, Health Department administrator. “The number of breakthrough cases will differ from the Indiana State Department of Health due to cross verification with the state vaccine registry.”
As of this week, Steuben County was rated orange for high spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease and Prevention and the Indiana Department of Health have released initial information related to a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those who are immunocompromised.
“This is different than the much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine booster. The third dose is recommended if you have been receiving active cancer treatment, received an organ transplant, a stem cell transplant, have advanced or untreated HIV, active treatment with high dose of corticosteroids or moderate to severely immunodeficient,” Walsh said. “Individuals should speak with their physicians if they have any questions.”
The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot will most likely be available in late September to those who qualify.
People with questions about the booster shot should call the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
The Health Department is expected to announce expanded hours for its vaccine clinic next week.
