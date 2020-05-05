ANGOLA — Testing for COVID-19 at the National Guard Armory, 904 Williams St., will start on Wednesday, said information from the Steuben County Health Department.
The testing will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
People must first register to get tested by either signing up online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.
Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Steuben County Health Department, said this morning that the testing so far is scheduled for Wednesday through Friday at the Guard Armory.
This testing was first announced last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Angola is one of 20 sites opening for testing this week. A total of 50 testing sites are going to be established to utilize service through OptumServe Health Service.
Once up and running, Indiana can have the capability to run up to an additional 30,000 tests per week.
Testing will be available symptomatic people, people who had close contacts with someone who had COVID-19 and residents of congregant residential areas.
Tests will be done via a nasopharyngeal swab — a deep swab that goes all the way to the back of the nasal cavity and collects a sample from the area just above where the mouth meets the esophagus — and test results should be available within 48 hours.
No one will be charged for testing and insurance is not a requirement. People with insurance should bring their information if seeking testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.