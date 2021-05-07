INDIANAPOLIS — Vaccine demand across Indiana and locally continues to drop, with the number of first-time recipients dropping again.
Indiana is close to, but hasn’t yet hit, 50% of its eligible population getting at least a first dose yet, with decreasing demand being on ongoing concern for public health officers.
This week, new vaccine distribution dropped again, following a more than 50% cliff both the state and local counties went over last week in comparisons to early April.
As of Friday afternoon, the four-county area gave vaccines to just 989 people receiving their first dose, a 27% drop from 1,354 first-timers served last week.
Those numbers are both significantly down from weeks earlier in April and before, when local clinics were running at full capacity and vaccination around 3,000 new people each week at their highest numbers.
The local drop was bigger, but similar, to a drop across Indiana, which saw first-time vaccines fall off another 22% compared to a week ago. Like the local area, new vaccine distribution was already down 50% compared to earlier in April.
After seeing consistently rising vaccine distributions from the first shots given in mid-December through April 12, Indiana was seeing a rising number of total vaccines given out each week. At that high point, the state was averaging about 56,000 total doses given per day.
Since then, vaccine numbers have been in decline, falling to an average under 35,000 doses per day.
More concerning is that the majority of those doses being given now on a daily basis are second doses for people who already had a first shot a month ago, while new takers have fallen off dramatically.
Back in early April, shortly after Indiana opened vaccines to any Hoosier age 16 and above, more than 48,000 people received a first dose of a vaccine in a single day on April 7, the state’s all-time high point.
As of Thursday, there were fewer than 10,000 people getting their first dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or their single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
If Indiana were to hold at a level of 10,000 newly vaccinated Hoosiers per day — unlikely considering new demand has been in a tailspin and there is a minority of people who are adamant they will never receive the shot — it would take state at least 286 more days to reach 100% vaccination among the currently eligible population 16 and older.
Although numbers dropped temporarily in April due to a pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while possible adverse effects were reviewed — Indiana was primarily using that vaccine at its drive-thru mass vaccination clinics due to its ease of distribution — even since use of that vaccine has resumed it has not helped vaccine rates recover.
The state has been giving fewer than 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines per day recently, a showed compared to late March and early April when several thousands of shots were going into arms.
Health officials at the national level are growing increasingly concerned that the U.S. may never hit vaccination levels required to achieve herd immunity, a community protection created when enough people are immune that it severely reduces the chance of a communicable disease to transmit to unprotected people.
That could leave a percentage of the population vulnerable, while also creating potential for the virus to eventually mutate again, creating a more virulent strain or one that may even circumvent the protection provided by current vaccine formulas.
Current variants of the COVID-19 virus have already shown to be more infectious and slightly more dangerous, with higher rates of hospitalization and serious illness among younger populations, such as with the B 1.1.7. U.K. variant of the virus that is hitting Michigan hard.
Locally, new vaccinations dropped under 1,000 over the past week, although counties did distribute 2,813 second-doses to people, which is in line with numbers from recent weeks.
DeKalb County, which had more than 1,100 first-timers show up three weeks ago, had just 356 first-times this week. Numbers were also down in LaGrange County that vaccinated just 135 new people this past week, 263 in Noble County and 235 in Steuben County.
LaGrange County is now dead last in Indiana in vaccination rate, with just 23.6% of its population having received at least one shot. While the county’s large Amish population is part of the reason why vaccination numbers are low, LaGrange County’s numbers trail behind other counties with large Amish populations including Elkhart (35.4%), Adams (33.1%) and Daviess (27.6%) counties.
Locally, Steuben County continues to lead in the number of fully vaccinated residents with 11,520, followed by Noble County with 10,816, DeKalb County at 10,713 and LaGrange County at 6,043.
LaGrange County remains second-worst in the rate of fully vaccinated residents, but is on the verge of slipping to last place as current 92nd-ranked Newton County in northwest Indiana is closing the gap and sits just 0.4 percentage points behind.
This week, Steuben County topped 40% of its eligible population hitting full vaccination status, the only county in the region beating the statewide average. DeKalb County sits at 31.3%, Noble County is at 28.9% and LaGrange trails at 21.4%.
Indiana passed 2 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated earlier this week, now sitting at 2.08 million, approximately 38.2% of the eligible population.
