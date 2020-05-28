LIGONIER — In Ligonier, reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown means tying up odds and ends.
Getting near capacity again means making sure departments are ready to roll once more restrictions are lifted, and after hearing reports Wednesday morning, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel and the board of works were confident the city will be ready for summer reopenings.
“You kept it together, and I think as a community, we’ve done pretty well with the whole issue,” Fisel said.
Some of the busier projects right now are preparing outdoor spaces, like parks and the Strawberry Valley Trail.
In addition to getting the baseball and softball fields in Kenney Park ready for teams to travel to use, Park Director Travis Brimhall said regular maintenance is occupying his workers’ and his own time.
Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle updated the board of works on the new section of the Strawberry Valley trail, which runs adjacent to the Elkhart River.
A top coat of concrete will be laid soon, and Boyle also mentioned that it would be a good idea to name certain sections of the trail to make it easier for emergency personnel to respond there.
After hearing about an emergency that happened recently along the Noble Trails Fishing Line Trail, Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer agreed that naming the sections would help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.