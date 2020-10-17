AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department did not release COVID-19 numbers Friday due to the drive-through flu shot clinic being held at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
The department said its next report will be issued Monday, which will include Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s case counts for DeKalb County.
As of Thursday, the total positive cases in DeKalb County was 661 and total deaths of COVID-19 positive patients were 16.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
