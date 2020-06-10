KENDALLVILLE — The coronavirus may have cut the school year short and brought a halt to many memorable events, but a dedicated local group of parents are doing their part to give East Noble juniors and seniors a night to remember.
East Noble parents have organized two proms on Thursday, June 25, for juniors and seniors. The junior prom will be held at Don Chico’s in Kendallville and the senior prom at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City.
The evening will begin with a combined grand march at the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex at 6:30 p.m. Students and their dates will be introduced by East Noble Theater Director Josh Ogle as they walk across a temporary stage.
Parents will be encouraged to line the sidewalks at the complex to take pictures of their students.
Students will then be dismissed to each individual prom.
Sasha Frazier, a organizer of the senior prom said the events will give students one last time to come together.
“We are excited to be able to do something for them,” she said.
Monica Corbin, an organizer of the junior prom agreed with Frazier.
Corbin and Frazier said several local businesses have stepped up with donations to support the proms.
Terry and Diane Lewis will be taking pictures during the grand march, Dayln Aumsbaugh will be providing photography at the junior prom, Matt Reid from M&M Sound will be providing music at the junior prom and Adam Kugler will be providing music at the senior prom.
A sit down meal will be provided at the junior’s prom and heavy appetizers will be served at the senior prom.
Tickets are still available for both proms. Tickets for the senior prom are $15 a person and can be reserved at bit.ly/2MJUaBN.
The junior prom is $25 per student of $40 a couple. They can be reserved at https://bit.ly/enjrprom. Tickets for the senior prom are on sale through Monday and the junior prom through June 24.
Frazier said response for the senior prom has been good with about 120 students registered. There are currently around 30 couples registered for the junior prom.
Corbin said she is hoping to have around 75 couples.
Seniors will be allowed to bring dates from the class of 2021 and others who have recently graduated and are under 21. Dates can also be from other school districts. Juniors will be allowed to bring dates from the class of 2022 and others who have recently graduated up to the age of 20.
