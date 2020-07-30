INDIANAPOLIS — After hitting an all-time high on Friday last week, Indiana’s new COVID-19 cases again topped the 900 mark.
While Indiana’s hasn’t yet cracked 1,000 cases in a single day, it’s been close lately, reporting 900 cases of more on four of the last eight days.
As of Thursday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state added 954 cases, which ranks in as the new second-highest single-day case count for the state. Indiana also logged 13 more COVID-19 deaths.
Those new cases came on 15,992 total tests (see editor’s note at the end of the article for further explanation), which included 11,610 Hoosiers getting tested for the first time.
The daily positive rate logged in at 5.97%.
The increase in cases comes the day after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state will remain in Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan through Aug. 27.
The state advanced to Stage 4.5 on July 4, a half-step taken instead of moving to full reopening. At the time, Holcomb cited concerns about some early rises in new cases, positivity and hospitalizations as reason to slow the reopening slightly.
Since then, cases and positivity rates have continued rising. Two weeks ago, the governor announced he would pause the state at Stage 4.5 and then, on Wednesday, announced that pause would last another month.
The increases the state was seeing throughout the month have slowed and leveled off to some extent, although more time will be needed to tell if this second spike in Indiana is ending or whether it will continue.
The state’s death rate has remained well below where it was in April and May, although that rate too has leveled off and holding at an average of about 10 deaths per day attributable to COVID-19.
Locally, counties in the northeast corner added a handful of cases on Thursday.
Noble County added five new cases and LaGrange County four, while DeKalb and Steuben counties each increased two cases.
No new deaths were reported, leaving Noble County at 28 overall, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
Editor’s Note: Due to an update in how the state is reporting testing numbers, KPC Media Group is changing how it is calculating positivity rates in these daily updates.
Previously, the state released a daily figure of how many unique individuals were tested for COVID-19. Subsequent tests by the same person were not being logged and reported on a daily basis.
Now, the state is releasing information for both the number of unique people tested as well as total tests administered, the latter which will capture the full number of tests taken on any given day.
As such, KPC Media Group will calculate daily positivity rates by taking the number of new cases divided by the total tests given, not unique Hoosiers tested.
We believe this is a more accurate representation of positivity, because, in the prior system, a person who might test positive on a test after their first would be counted as a new case on a day when no test was recorded, thus potentially inflating the positivity rate by a small percentage.
This change in calculation is having the immediate effect of showing lower positivity rates than previously reported. Going forward, we will report positivity in this fashion and make comparisons day-to-day among like numbers.
We will be following up with state agencies to talk about this change in the way data is being reported and the impact it may have on how the state makes decisions going forward. As more data becomes available, we will also analyze trends in new Hoosiers being tested as well as percentages of tests that are coming in as retests among people who have had at least one test prior.
KPC Media Group and its editorial staff is committed to continuing to report COVID-19 statistics and trends as accurately and faithfully as possible based on the data provided.
