INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s stay-at-home order is being extended until April 20, with additional restrictions for retail businesses, campgrounds and some measures to increase enforcement.
The governor’s new executive order extending the “hunker down” order, which was originally set to expire Monday, includes some clarification and additional restrictions for certain types of businesses.
Chiefly among those, highlighted by the governor, is for retail. While certain retail businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies have been and remain exempted, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said other retail that has been remaining open is going to have to shift to a business model similar to what restaurants have had to go through.
“All retail businesses that are open outside the list ... will now operate like our bars and restaurants are doing, carryout, curbside, online delivery, potentially an appointment,” Holcomb said.
Joe Heerens, general counsel for the governor, explained a bit more of the new rules, stating that certain businesses like florists, bookstores, fabric stores can remain open but do not deal in “necessities.”
On a followup questions specifically about craft and fabric stores, Heerens said they can remain open as long as no customers are shopping inside.
“The craft stores and fabric stores would be able to stay open but under new conditions and restrictions,” Heerens said.
According to the governor’s order, retail exceptions include: grocery stores; supermarkets; supercenters, mass merchandisers and wholesale clubs (that provide a sizable grocery section); specialty food stores; certified farmer’s markets; farm and produce stands; convenience stores and gas stations; pharmacies; auto sales; auto supply and maintenance; farm equipment; construction equipment; bicycle shops; hardware and supply stores; office supply stores; pet supply stores; and building material and supply stores.
Those businesses should work to limit customers in the facility, limit hours of operations and consider special hours for seniors and other at-risk customers and should comply with social distances and sanitation guidelines.
Firearm and ammunition dealers are also specifically exempted, but must comply with social distancing and sanitation measures.
Any other retail business not exempted “may remain open only for online or call-in ordering with delivery or curbside pickup.”
Another major change from the initial order is that now all campgrounds, including all state park campgrounds are shut down.
“All of our campgrounds and that includes our state park campgrounds, are closed,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb said the original intention was allowed to let people enjoy the outdoors, but that the state can’t allow numerous people to congregate in campgrounds. The only exception will be for people who are living at camps full-time as their primary residence.
Upon a follow-up about the campground restriction, Heerens noted that public parks and hiking trails are remaining open, just camping is being shut down.
Included in that, the governor briefly noted a multi-agency task force that will be working to further enforce the stay-at-home order.
“This is the time right now to be very mindful of our actions and inactions,” Holcomb said, stating that participation in social distancing and enforcement of stay-at-home are for the common good.
The governor even gave a new name for the next two weeks as an adventure all residents are on together.
“We’ve got a Hoosier Hike ahead of us for two weeks,” Holcomb said.
During questioning later, Holcomb reiterated that COVID-19 is not a virus to be taken for granted.
“Don’t be seduced by the argument that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said pointing out that hospital admissions in New York for COVID-19 last week exceeded the worst week of flu admissions by five times. “This is not the flu. I want to make sure those wires don’t get crossed.”
