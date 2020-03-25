AUBURN — Playgrounds in the city of Auburn have been closed beginning Wednesday, the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department said.
The closure is based on COVID-19 response guidelines issued this week by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, the department said.
Dates for reopening the playgrounds will be announced when they are available, a news release said.
“Auburn city parks still remain open for community members to enjoy, and social distancing should be practiced if people utilize the parks during this time. Current updates can be found on the City of Auburn Indiana Government Facebook page,” the release said.
