INDIANAPOLIS — New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations have been dropping, but reported deaths from COVID-19 have been higher.
However, the increase in death numbers recently appear to more of an effect of the state catching up with reporting rather than a large number of new deaths actually occurring in recent days.
On Friday, Indiana reported 1,419 new cases of COVID-19, which was slightly below Friday's total last week. That's keeping with a trend this week of numbers running at or slightly lower than they were last week.
The case counts did come on another day of robust testing with more than 45,000 total tests processed, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of just 3.14%.
Positivity has been hitting all-time lows recently as testing has remained relatively high and case numbers have dropped substantially. Friday was the eighth day in the last 10 to have positivity below 5%, which is a benchmark for the state.
Statewide hospitalization dropping again, falling below 1,200 to 1,178 total patients. That's the lowest the hospital census has hit since the first week of October when cases and hospitalizations had just started surging.
The total is still above what was typical during the good months in summer 2020, when hospitalizations generally held between 600-900 patients, but the number continues to trend in the right direction, albeit more slowly lately after a month of rapid gains throughout January.
The one metric that's not looking starkly better lately is daily deaths, although a dive into the data shows that a chunk of the deaths being reported lately are catch-ups in reporting from older dates.
The state reported 86 deaths on Friday, but a number of those deaths occurred more than a week ago and now are just being updated to the state dashboard.
Of the 86 deaths reported on Friday, 20 of them have occurred since Sunday, with the other 66 reflected in dates since last week or earlier, dating back as far as Dec. 18, with one outlier even older from Nov. 23.
The state has been in the process of switching to a near death certificate filing system which has caused a variety of headaches for local health departments and the state, which has led to some complications in recording deaths and reporting data in a timely fashion.
Typically new COVID-19 deaths are reported to and verified by the state within a week of their actual occurrence, so the stalled reporting seen recently is not typical.
The state had recently conducted a year-end audit that led to more than 1,500 new deaths being updated to the state's total last week, deaths that were previously unreported because of records issues and also simply because of the high number of deaths that flooded the state in December and January.
Locally, there were no new deaths reported in the four-county area on Friday.
Case counts also remain low, with DeKalb County adding 17 new cases of COVID-19, Noble County increasing by 11 and Steuben County adding eight. LaGrange County had no new cases reported on Friday as activity had really slowed in that county, which tests far less than its neighbors but has had rapidly dropping positivity even among those still getting tested.
