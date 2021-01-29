ANGOLA — The Angola Investment Fund is setting aside another $100,000 in hopes of securing additional matching grant funds from Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
AIF Account Board member Mark Cowan moved to commit $100,000 in AIF funds as a local match for the next OCRA small business COVID-19 relief forgivable loan round during the board’s regular Monday meeting. The motion passed with unanimous support.
AIF committed $100,000 last year, and after receiving $250,000 from OCRA, established a microgrant program to offer local businesses forgivable loans to be used for COVID-19 economic recovery.
Just last week, AIF announced that seven more local businesses had been awarded forgivable loans, bringing the total number of businesses granted aid in 2020 and 2021 to 16. After the latest grant cycle, approximately $240,000, or 69%, of the Fund’s original capital has been exhausted.
During a Jan. 21 awards ceremony, Angola Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong, AIF’s acting secretary, said the Fund would likely apply for another round of funding from OCRA in order to continue to provide as much aid as possible.
The $100,000 AIF set aside as a local match is contingent on what will happen if the Fund does not award all of the small business coronavirus relief money. It will remain in city coffers unless it is needed.
Along with approving a local match for the OCRA grant, the AIF Account Board approved a $12,500 microgrant for DIS. A microgrant request from CuShield USA was tabled until the next grant cycle with a request for more information from the business’s owners.
The next regular meeting of the AIF is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 22. It will be a teleconference meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.