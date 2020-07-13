ANGOLA — Ten physicians practicing medicine in Steuben County have signed a letter in opposition to the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s ruling that doesn’t require physicals of athletes who are returning to the practice and competition fields this fall.
The letter goes on to urge parents to have their children get physicals before the start of school as a matter of proper preventative healthcare.
The doctors were joined in signing the letter by nurse practitioners also serving the community. The healthcare professionals represented independent doctors and those with Cameron Family Medicine, Cameron Pediatrics, Parkview Physicians Group and Dr. Todd Rumsey, chief medical officer at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
“Children from infancy through high school should continue regular wellness exams during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter said. “We disagree with the IHSAA sports physical decision for the 2020-2021 school year as we feel this will discourage many athletes from getting a physical at all.”
The IHSAA, in its May directive to member schools, said stress on the medical profession and possible exposure were the reasons for the rule suspension.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2019-20 school year and the continued stress on the medical community, the Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc. will waive the provisions of Rule 3-10 for the 2020-21 school year. Effective immediately, valid physical and consent forms presented to member schools on behalf of eligible students during the 2019-20 school year shall be valid during the upcoming 2020-21 school year,” the May 4 directive said.
The letter from the local healthcare professionals said they were able to see students for medical needs and much caution has been taken to prevent exposure to COVID-19 while in the healthcare delivery setting.
“As Pediatricians and Family Practitioners serving the majority of families in Steuben County, we want you to know we are available to see children and teens for their medical needs. While we understand the concerns of COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of mitigating risks, we have precautions in place to keep patients safe while continuing to receive quality medical care, right here in your community,” the letter said.
Local school districts — Fremont, Hamilton, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Prairie Heights — all are following the ISHAA guidance, possibly with some local tweaks. For example, the IHSAA allows transfer students to use medical forms from their previous schools to opt out of getting a physical this fall. Fremont will only honor 2019-20 physicals for students in the school district.
The local doctors said the rite of the annual physical provides many screens for students.
“Physicals are much more than simply clearing an athlete for sports; this is a time when we screen teenagers for health problems, discuss bullying in school and via social media, counsel them on high risk behaviors and test for mental illness. We provide life-saving vaccinations and talk to teens and young adults on how to prevent adult onset illness,” the letter said.
The letter urged school officials to encourage students get annual wellness exams.
“We are asking that you request all students attending your school to continue their annual physicals. Please encourage all student athletes to call for a physical today, to ensure their annual physical does not lapse before they resume sports this year,” the letter said.
Athletes returned to the practice field last week. The letter from the local healthcare providers was written July 1 and has appeared on a variety of social media.
The letter was signed by the following healthcare professionals:
• Drs. Thomas Miller and Lynn Faur and nurse practitioners Anne Reitz, Brandy German and Chrishawa Scheiber of Cameron Family Medicine.
• Dr. Susan Frayer and nurse practitioner Lindsay Ellert of Cameron Pediatrics.
• Dr. Dean Mattox II of Mattox Family Physicians.
• Drs. Berry Miller, Terry Shipe, David Watkins, Larry Watkins and Joe Weaver and nurse practitioner Breken Gilbert of Parkview Physicians Group.
• Dr. Jonathan Alley.
• Dr. Todd Rumsey, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital chief medical officer.
