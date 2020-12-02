ALBION — Coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday, Central Noble has already hit a staffing iceberg again, causing the district to have to shift some students back to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday.
"At this time, the significant number of staff quarantines at the Junior-SEnior High building will require us to move to virtual learning for Thursday, December 3 and Friday, December 4," Superintendent Troy Graff wrote in an emergency notice to families. "The move to virtual will be for the Junior and Senior High School students only."
Central Noble has previously had to move to some short-term virtual days when staffing issues presented by quarantines made it too difficult for the school to hold in-person classes.
Central Noble will be keeping its Albion campus open for some students who may need it during the next two days.
The school will be open for all non-quarantined students who do not have internet connectivity at home, do not have sufficient parental support at home during the day or need additional help within the classroom setting.
Students who choose to come to school on Thursday and Friday for those services should report to the cafeteria.
All non-quarantined staff will be present at the school to provide supervision and support.
Lunch service will run at the school for students who are there in-person and a link will be made available to families who want to schedule a lunch pick up on Thursday or Friday.
Impact Institute students will attend classes outside of the building as usual. Transportation will be provided to and from Impact as usual.
Bus routes will run as normal for primary and elementary school students and any older students who will be utilizing the junior-senior high.
"It is the intent of the district to return all students to the traditional setting on Monday, December 7," Gaff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.