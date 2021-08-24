ALBION — The Noble County Health Department has issued a public health advisory, urging residents to mask up and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the county weather another sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations.
"We continue to be in the midst of a global pandemic of COVID-19 that has taken more than 600,000 American lives. Despite safe and effective vaccines being readily available, the vaccination rates for Indiana and Noble County lag behind the national average. There is currently a significant surge in COVID-19 cases in Noble County and Indiana, which is coupled with an increase in hospitalizations. This is related to the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which appears to spread more easily than the original novel coronavirus," Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said in issuing the advisory, which mirrors one issued by nearby Allen County and is being followed by several surrounding rural communities undergoing similar surges.
The advisory makes three suggestions — not mandates — to residents to protect themselves and community members:
• "Get vaccinated – All three vaccines are safe, effective, and remain the most important tool in reducing your personal risk of severe disease and protecting the hospitals and healthcare workers."
As of Monday, the Pfizer vaccine has full Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for people aged 16 years and older. An Emergency Use Authorization continues for ages 12-15. Those younger than 12 are not yet approved for any vaccine.
Just 39% of eligible Noble County residents age 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, lagging the statewide average by 14 percentage points.
Noble County is tied for the 11th-lowest vaccination rate among Indiana's 92 counties.
• "Wear a mask indoors – Noble County is an area of HIGH COVID-19 spread, and CDC recommends universal masking in areas of HIGH or SUBSTANTIAL spread, regardless of vaccination status. The current level of spread can be visualized here: covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view."
Masks have been recommended for all people as studies have shown that the highly contagious delta variant can reproduce rapidly enough that even vaccinated people who are well protected from infection may be able to spread the virus to others without knowing it because they had no symptoms.
• "Masking in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status - While children are at lower risk for hospitalization and death, this is not a benign illness in children. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for any of the vaccines. Children who are infected can easily spread the disease in their households and are an important driver of overall community spread. Vaccinations and masks are our best tools for keeping schools open for in person instruction."
Gaff spoke at the East Noble school board meeting urging that district and others to once again adopt mask mandates for students and staff in light of increasing COVID-19 activity.
Although in session for less than a month, schools have already been hit with multiple cases which have triggered out-of-school quarantines for multiples more people who came into close contact with infected students or staff members.
Infection rates among the student populace last school year ran about 3-3.5%, which was less than half of the infection rate for the wider general population. Schools had mask requirements as well as other precautions last school year, as mandated then by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Most school districts backed off those once-required restrictions for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
"I urge school boards and heads of school to implement universal masking in K-12 schools as recommended by the CDC, IDOH and AAP," Gaff said.
