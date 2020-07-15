INDIANAPOLIS — The four-county area has been seeing few new COVID-19 cases, but the state numbers continue to sit at higher levels that previous weeks.
As of Wednesday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 685 total cases and logged 10 deaths. The statewide positivity rate was 8.37% for the day.
Recent numbers have been higher than even two weeks ago, when Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he was slowing the state’s reopening on July 1. In response to the rise in numbers, Holcomb on Wednesday announced he would pause reopening, keeping Indiana at Stage 4.5 for “at least two weeks.”
Two weeks ago, the state was just starting to rise from it’s lowest-ever point of COVID-19 in late June. Toward the end of June, Indiana as a whole was adding around 300 or fewer cases per day, with daily positivity rates under 4%.
On July 1, Indiana had started to see some modest increases in those rates as cases jumped up above 500 one day and then followed with two additional days over 400. Positivity rates increased to around 5% and the state saw a small uptick in hospitalizations.
Those signs were enough to cause Holcomb and state leaders to pump the brakes on the reopening plan, taking Indiana to a previously nonexistent Stage 4.5 instead of a full reopen at Stage 5 as was originally planned for July 4.
Since the open of the month, Indiana’s cases and positivity rates have continued to climb and hospitalizations are again on the rise.
After averaging 367 cases per day throughout June, July’s running average has been 518 cases per day, while positivity rates have continue to climb, even topping 10% once on a single-day basis on Saturday.
Total statewide hospitalizations, which stood at 644 on July 1 have risen to 811 patients in care as of Tuesday. Hospital capacity in intensive care units and ventilators both remain strong and haven’t changed significantly.
The only metric that hasn’t changed direction is daily deaths, which are still continuing to trend downward.
A large proportion of new cases are being detected in younger people, who are less likely to have serious complications or die than older Hoosiers, and the state has gained better control over nursing home outbreaks than it had in April and May, when the state piled up the majority of its deaths.
While Indiana has seen boosted numbers, that hasn’t been the case in the northeast corner, where new cases and deaths have quieted significantly.
Northeast Indiana was seeing a surge after Memorial Day, when most other parts of the state were seeing improvements in COVID-19 activity. The spikes in cases around the region slowed by mid-June and have stayed down while other parts of the state have started to heat up.
Locally on Wednesday, Noble County added four cases and Steuben County increased one, while LaGrange and DeKalb counties were unchanged from Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported on Wednesday after Steuben County had a death on Tuesday and LaGrange County recorded one Monday. Noble County remains at 28 deaths, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Stueben County at three.
