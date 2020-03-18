LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Commissioner President Larry Miller declared a state of emergency in LaGrange County Wednesday, with no end in sight of the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.
The state of emergency declaration gives LaGrange County Emergency Management Director Don Wismer the authority to implement and train county department heads on their duties to implement the county’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
Miller said the purpose of the declaration is to set the stage for possible funding to become available for the county if needed.
The declaration also gives Miller the authority to close all county buildings to the public, if the need arises.
Miller said the LaGrange County Commissioners will be discussing the issue during a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the LaGrange County Courthouse.
If the county offices are closed residents will be able to make appointments with offices if business needs to be done.
The declaration, which was signed Wednesday afternoon is a temporary one lasting through March 25.
Miller said the board will also be signing a second declaration on Monday, which will last until April 4.
He is urging all residents of LaGrange County to follow good hygiene to stay safe during the crisis.
“If you don’t have any business to go out stay home,” he said.
There are no current cases of coronavirus in LaGrange County. The closest case is in Noble County, which was reported March 9. The person affected is currently in isolation at Parkview Noble Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.