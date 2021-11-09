ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council finalized pandemic bonuses for employees Tuesday, and the checks should be arriving just in time for Christmas, on the Dec. 17 payroll.
The proposed bonuses presented by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners included all employees, including members of the Council and Commissioners.
After two motions and one amendment, the bonuses were approved, but council members removed themselves from the one-time pay.
Full-time employees hired before June 30 will receive a $1,000 bonus. People hired after July 1 will receive $500.
Prior to the vote, Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners, said if council members or commissioners didn't want the bonus, they could make a holiday donation.
"In the event this is something you do not want to have, there are a lot of nonprofits at this time of the year that could use a donation," Howard said.
Councilman Dan Caruso said the Council prefers to act on proposals as presented by the Commissioners but this time could not because the Council was included to receive additional pay.
Councilwoman Ruth Beer made a motion that excluded both members of the Council and Commissioners from the bonuses but that eventually was amended to keep the Commissioners as part of the one-time program.
"I agree with you on the Council. I disagree with on the Commissioners. That's a full-time job. They work hard," Councilman Tony Isa said.
"I believe the Council is deserving of it as much as the Commissioners," Howard said. "You guys have been through as much as all of us."
"For compensation for what we do here, I don't think we need it," Council President Rick Shipe said.
The measure, which has been in discussion since budget talks began in late summer, was approved on a 7-0 vote.
"On behalf of the staff and employees here, I want to thank you," Howard said.
Initially it was proposed that the money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act that was approved by Congress this spring and signed by President Joe Biden.
Because rules on spending of the money is still in flux, the county opted to pay for the bonuses through the general fund.
Steuben County received about $6.7 million from ARP.
