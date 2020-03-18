WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday adopted a resolution designed to take care of the district’s staff during the current COVID-19 pandemic and the extended closure of schools.
“While our teachers and staff are doing amazing things to take care of our kids during this time, we should do what we can to take care of our staff,” the district’s chief financial officer, Steve Snider, said in a memorandum to the board.
The resolution contains three parts, Snider explained . The first part pays noncertified employees their “normal” wages during the schools’ time of closure due to COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.
Each of these employees will be on call, if needed, and each administrator will make those decisions based on the needs of students, facilities and teaching staff, Snider said in the memorandum.
The second part of the resolution is designed to take care of noncertified employees who are essential while the district is in shut down, Snider said. This includes technology staff, maintenance staff, custodians and central office staff, Snider said. The resolution will allow for the accumulation of paid time off at a ration of one hour per four hours worked.
The final part of the resolution takes care of spring extracurricular positions, Snider told the board. The resolution allows for those positions to be paid their stipend amount, regardless of the outcome of the spring season.
Commenting on the response of the district’s staff, community partners to the coronavirus and the closure of the schools, Superintendent Steve Teders said much collaboration is taking place.
“Really, everyone is just stepping up,” Teders added.
DeKalb Educators Association representative Jason Hunter credited Teders for his approach to decisions made by the district during the past week, adding Teders’ availability had been “unmatched.”
Hunter said the message “that everyone is going to get paid … means a lot.”
Tuesday’s meeting took on a different format than usual, with measures implemented for social distancing and the meeting being livestreamed on Facebook. The livestream attracted 70-80 viewers, reported board member Heather Krebs, who herself was participating in the meeting telephonically and viewing the meeting by livestream.
In other school board business Tuesday night, the board:
• approved purchasing 1,200 Chromebooks from Firefly Computers at a cost of $234,600 to replenish student devices that will be retired.
• entered into an agreement with Propane People for the installation of a propane fueling station for its bus fleet and a three-year propane purchasing agreement.
• approved a 10% increase to its preschool fees for the 2020-21 school year. Fees will increase from $10 per day to $11 for full-pay students, and $5 per day to $5.50 for half-pay students. Children whose families meet income guidelines will continue to attend for free. Snider said after many years of holding steady with the same fee schedule, the district evaluated area pre-kindergarten programs and made comparisons. The increase still keeps the district’s program well below the area rates, Snider said.
• approved 2020 summer school courses to be offered at DeKalb High School. Classes offered for credit recovery only will be: English 9, 10, 11 and 12; biology I; and algebra I and II. Other course offerings will be: physical education I and II; health and wellness education; supervised agricultural experience; economics; government; advanced chorus; and advanced concert band.
• approved summer school course that will be offered online in the high school learning center. Credit-recovery only courses will be: world history; integrated chemistry and physics; biology I; world geography; algebra I; geometry; chemistry I; and Earth and space science. Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said the classes will be offered pending sufficient enrollment, and summer school could be affected by whether students have returned to school after closures in response to the coronavirus.
• approved a high school marching band trip to Disney World during spring break 2021. Students will participate in music clinics and perform in parades for visitors at the park.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: high school girls basketball junior varsity coach Dustin Lambert; DeKalb Middle School cheer coaches Katelyn Green and Katherine Cybulski; and Waterloo Elementary School paraprofessional Susan Pelmear.
The board approved the appointments of: high school football coach Seth Wilcox; high school head boys soccer coach Jarrod Bennett; high school second assistant softball coach Kendra Schieber; middle school cheer coach Nicole Deller; middle school assistant cheer coach Nicole Pinnington; middle school paraprofessional Megan Reinoehl; Waterloo paraprofessionals Stacey Diehm, Elizabeth Balsley and Catherine Steck; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School long-term substitute teacher Quinton Althouse; and middle school food service employee Martha Back.
