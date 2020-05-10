Domestic violence arrests spiked this spring in some parts of northeastern Indiana.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said the increase has been noticeable. Along with the typical charges seen on the police blotter such as misdemeanor domestic battery, felony domestic battery in the presence of children and felony strangulation, in a couple of recent incidents in Steuben County, the suspects allegedly used deadly weapons. In Auburn, a man was arrested in mid-April following an alleged domestic incident that resulted in him being charged with attempted murder along with aggravated battery, strangulation and criminal confinement.
Violence
Domestic violence may include not just intimate partners but the elderly and children, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. Abuse can be physical, sexual, emotional or psychological, and generally escalates over a period of time, says the FSSA.
Twenty-two domestic violence cases were filed in the Steuben County courts following arrests made from March 23, when Gov. Eric Holcomb asked Hoosiers to stay in their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus, to May 5. All 22 cases included at least one charge of domestic battery. To compare, in 2019 during the same time period, 11 such cases were filed.
DeKalb and LaGrange County arrests do not reflect an increase in domestic violence during the pandemic. From March 23 to May 5, there were three cases filed in LaGrange alleging domestic battery while in 2019 during the same time period, there were seven. In DeKalb County during that window, there were six domestic battery cases filed, while there were 14 during that time in 2019.
“Six weeks is a small window,” said DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner. She said statistical comparisons from year to year can be misleading because there are a number of factors that play into the operation of the justice system.
Even during the coronavirus shutdown, police are dedicated to making arrests when presented with evidence of domestic violence, Winebrenner said. Though DeKalb County’s numbers look low during those six weeks, she did note that the attempted murder arrest was a very significant example of the crime.
Noble County police blotters document a number of domestic battery arrests during the stay-at-home order, including a Level 5 felony charge alleging serious bodily injury on March 24 and an arrest in early April for felony battery of a child along with domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Victims of abuse may experience punched walls, sexist comments, brainwashing, pinching or unwanted tickling and threats to harm family, friends and pets, says the FSSA’s web page, which goes into detail about the many ways domestic violence can occur.
In a video posted on Gov. Holcomb’s Facebook page this week, Laura Berry, executive director of the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, encourages Hoosiers to be aware of potential domestic violence situations and help if they can.
“You can do your part by starting a conversation,” Berry said. “Let them know that you will be there ... be supportive and believe in them.”
The ICADV has a web page at icadvinc.org. Its 24-hour emergency hotline is at 800-332-7385 or text “loveis” to 22522. There is a nationwide live chat option at thehotline.org.
Indiana county prosecutors’ offices employ victim’s assistance representatives. For those that may be seeking help outside the justice system, there are organizations like the Community AntiViolence Alliance in Angola, the YWCA Northeast Indiana and Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center in LaGrange County.
Causes
“We have found that it typically stems from one or more of three things: anger management problems, substance abuse and mental health problems,” said Musser. Sometimes, it is a combination of the three.
With many off work and shut in with their families, some of the typical stressors may be amplified. It also provides an atmosphere for aggressive behavior to escalate.
Certified Gottman Marriage Counselor Pegi Boswell, who operates The Sante Group in Angola, said the Gottman system recognizes two types of domestic violence situations. There is situational violence, “when both parties get in a stress response and things get out of control,” Boswell said.
Then, there is characterlogical violence.
“This is when the perpetrator has a character disorder and the violence goes on and on,” she said.
The American Psychiatric Association predicted an upswing in situational domestic violence in response to Covid-19 precautions.
“Crimes of domestic violence are definitely unique compared to other crimes,” said Musser. “When my office receives a police report of domestic violence, it’s often the tip of the iceberg as to what’s been going on. You aren’t just trying to address a number of issues that defendants need to work through, but there may be years of psychological trauma the victims need to unravel to become healthy and protect themselves. Unfortunately, innocent, impressionable children are too often exposed to dad battering mom or vice versa. That is the part that really troubles me the most. One act of domestic violence in front of a child can stay with the child for the rest of his or her life.”
Alicia A. Johnson, director of Angola’s branch of the Bowen Center, and clinical supervisor Megan Garn said they are being vigilant during these unusual times, providing services by telephone and trying to address the issues that might spark violence in a home.
Garn said she’s seen an increase in reports of domestic abuse from both children and adults served by the Angola Bowen Center. Bowen partners with the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, and Johnson urged that any children who have witnessed domestic violence be provided with counseling time.
Garn said many of her patients identify with various forms of abuse.
“This is all they know and this is how they were taught to express anger,” she said. “So, breaking the cycle is key in the program and progress.”
Prevention
For those in Noble and DeKalb counties, the YWCA offers one-on-one counseling followed by Steps to Success, which helps individuals focus on personal goals and self-esteem after they have survived the crisis of domestic violence. CAVA and Elijah Haven each offer a suite of services for domestic violence victims and their families.
“If treatment is ordered by the court, the probation department typically supervises it as a condition of probation. If treatment is agreed upon through a pretrial diversion agreement, my office supervises it,” said Musser. “We give every opportunity for a defendant to successfully complete treatment. However, there are times a defendant does not cooperate or stops participating. If this happens then they face the possibility of harsher consequences, including jail time.”
Though domestic battery typically includes a couple, marriage counseling isn’t appropriate in domestic violence situations, said Boswell.
“It puts the victim and therapist in danger,” she said.
The Sante Group is currently providing stress reduction outreach that includes a virtual group to manage stress and anger more effectively during Covid-19, led by Cheryl Hemsoth.
“She is approved by the courts and probation to provide services to those who have been arrested and need anger management and substance abuse evaluations and treatment,” said Boswell.
Bowen Center has group counseling for perpetrators as well as the victims, including in-depth six-month programs that Garn said have been very successful. She said participants may start angry but end the program crying and grateful.
Anger is a healthy emotion, said Garn, “but it’s how it’s expressed that is the issue.”
She suggested carving out some “alone time,” keeping a daily routine, getting outdoors and finding distractions.
“On the phone, we’ve done scavenger hunts with families,” Garn said. Something as simple as taking a bath or playing a game on one’s phone can alleviate some of the inflammatory feelings that lead to violence, she said.
When a situation in the home routinely causes a stress reaction, she suggested finding ways to soothe the five senses, such as playing music or doing relaxation exercises.
Johnson said there is concern that even Bowen’s therapists could suffer from stress issues during the pandemic. They are being monitored by an occupational nurse whose tips include limiting news and social media.
For children, Garn said therapy can feature art and play, allowing them to express difficult feelings. Through video chats, she can draw the child a picture, then the child can draw a picture and show it to her.
“It’s getting creative with how we do those interventions for children,” she said.
Children who have been exposed to domestic violence receive counseling weekly or every other week at Bowen. But, as Musser said, the trauma may stick with them for the rest of their lives.
