ST. JOE — A confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported at Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe.
The positive case was reported on the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District's app Monday night.
"There has been a confirmed COVID case within Riverdale Elementary's 4th grade," the announcement said. "Contact tracing is complete. Parents of the eight students affected have been contacted. If you have not received a call from the school, then your child does not need to self-quarantine."
Eight students and one teacher are in quarantine, Assistant Superintendent Shane Conwell said Tuesday. They were identified through a contact-tracing process. The classroom’s seating arrangement led to identification of the students for quarantine.
The case is the first the district has reported since mid-September. Since the start of school on Aug. 4, the district has had three confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has asked 19 individuals to quarantine.
