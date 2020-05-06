ORLAND — Yesterday was the first day since contracting COVID-19 that Miller Poultry employee Daniel Noblit said he’s finally felt almost back to normal.
Noblit, 62, doesn’t know for certain where he contracted the virus, but said it's definitely been rough.
He’s been employed at Miller Poultry for the last four years.
On April 24, Noblit said he started getting a scratchy throat and a cough. Within 12 hours of feeling rough, he was “hurting really bad.”
“I stayed home from work Saturday (April 25), burning up with a fever and shaking,” he said. “I figured then it's not good. I knew I couldn’t go to work because I was burning up.”
He managed to fall asleep that night, but woke up later drenched in sweat from the fever. At that time, he was feeling better but knew he still needed to get checked out.
On April 27, he went to the respiratory clinic at Urgent Care, Angola, and was tested for COVID-19. The next day, he got his positive test result.
He’s been in quarantine at his Orland home since.
When the Steuben County Health Department called him, he told them he worked for Miller Poultry and that he’s in contact, even with the measures in place, with a lot of people in the facility.
As a machine operator, he’s moving a lot and he is sure he passed it on to others.
“I’ve had lots of pain in my joints, it's terrible,” he said. “It's hard to walk, cramping up. It's been rough.”
The chills and body aches, he said, are like what you get with influenza but they don’t let up.
“Last night, today (Tuesday) I’m finally getting a break,” he said.
He said Miller Poultry has truly gone above and beyond for their employees to protect them during the pandemic and show them how important they are.
“They have done so much for us,” he said. “They’re paying me to be off sick right now, paying me to get better here at home.”
It's pretty incredible of them, he said, what Miller is doing for its staff.
He said the plant has a policy in place that says nobody comes to work with a fever and they are checking each employee's temperature at the door.
There are partitions in place, even at lunch tables, as well as a tent up to help employees stay socially distant even while taking a break.
“They have really gone out of their way to protect us while still running a business,” he said. “I can’t imagine what Mr. (Galen) Miller has gone through and still is knowing people are sick.”
People from Miller Poultry have called to check in on him, he said, and friends have dropped off food and other needs on his porch or in his car since he can’t go out to get things himself during his mandatory quarantine period.
“I’m doing my part, doing what I’m told,” Noblit said.
Finding out he was sick with the virus scared him a bit because of his age and how bad the symptoms became so quickly.
“This won’t keep me down,” he said.
“I don’t know how I caught it, but I’m sure I passed it on, made someone else sick, and that really bothers me,” he said. “But I had no idea I was going to get it or how I got it.”
He plans to return to work once his 14-day mandatory quarantine is over and he’s feeling healthy again.
And he's looking forward to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.