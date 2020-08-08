INDIANAPOLIS — For the third day in a row, Indiana has logged more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
Numbers on Saturday came down a bit from a new all-time high set on Friday, but new cases still remain at levels not previously seen since the outbreak began in the late winter.
As of Saturday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana recorded 1,033 new cases of COVID-19. That came after the state logged 1,040 cases on Thursday and 1,239 cases on Friday.
The positivity rate was down a little, to 6.38%, as the results came on approximately 16,000 total tests, including 11,362 unique Hoosiers receiving tests for the first time.
Indiana’s positivity rate, after rising steadily throughout July, has since started to level off, but new cases per day remain significantly higher after hitting some of their lowest marks in late June. The state saw increasing numbers throughout July, increases which have slowed toward the end of the month and into early August.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has paused the state at Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan until at least Aug. 27. The state also remains under a statewide mask mandate throughout this month, with Hoosiers required to wear masks in public places and outdoor spaces where social distancing can’t be maintained.
Hospitalizations also remain up, at more than 900 total patients, approximately 400 higher than the state’s lowest point on June 26.
Since Aug. 1, Indiana has added 6,165 new cases total.
Northeast Indiana has not been one of the hotspots amid the ongoing increases. In total, the four-county area added just 85 new cases since Aug. 1, accounting for just 1.4% of the statewide total, lower than the area’s proportion of the state’s population, which is about 2.2%.
On Saturday, Noble (663 cases) and DeKalb (230) counties each added four new cases, while LaGrange (557) and Steuben (207) counties each added one.
No new deaths were reported in the area. Noble County has had 29 deaths, LaGrange County had recorded 10, DeKalb County has logged four and Steuben County has had three deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.