In the month since Indiana’s first COVID-19 case, northeast Indiana has tested less than 200 people for coronavirus.
The number of confirmed cased in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties was 20 as of Saturday’s 10 a.m. update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
But included in the state data is the number of people tested, which for four counties sits at just 167.
Thats far fewer combined than the single-county totals of 532 tests in Elkhart County and 471 tests in Allen County. Kosciusko County alone has tested 143 people.
Noble County has had the most tests completed at 64, followed by Steuben County with 43, LaGrange County at 32 and DeKalb County at only 28 tests.
Noble County has more than 47,000 residents, DeKalb County has about 43,000 population, LaGrange County has about 39,000 and Steuben County about 34,500.
The 167 tests in the four-county area represents just 0.1% of the total population.
Statewide, about 0.3% of the Indiana population has been testing, meaning northeast Indiana is lagging behind the statewide figure.
Earlier this week, Parkview Health — which is the primary health care provider in Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties — said the availability of testing materials remained “limited” and health officials previously stated tests were primarily being given to people with serious symptoms who might need hospitalization.
Anecdotally, people who are sick with symptoms similar to COVID-19 or with minor symptoms are being told to self-isolate at home until they recover before returning to work or public places.
Not everyone is expected to contract coronavirus. Early expectations were that 1% of the total population in Indiana might become infected with the virus, which would be just over 1,600 people in the four-county area.
However, wider testing of the populace could help to better identify where the virus is or isn’t and allow public health officials to better tailor guidelines to prevent wider transmission.
Instead, the state and counties are using blanket measures including stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures to try to limit everyone’s exposure.
With nearly 4,000 cases as of Saturday, about 0.05% of the state’s population has been identified with COVID-19.
So far, 116 Hoosiers have died, which represents about 3% of the positive cases in the state. By comparison, the typical mortality rate of seasonal flu is 0.1%.
The 3% mortality rate for COVID-19 in Indiana so far is likely much higher than the true death rate, because it doesn’t take into account people who may have the virus but have not been tested as well many people who may have contracted the virus but are asymptomatic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.