INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not quite fully reopen, but as Indiana takes a half-step in reopening to a new Stage 4.5 today, Hoosiers will still have some new opportunities to get outside for summer events.
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Indiana wouldn’t advance to its fifth and final step in its Back on Track plan, instead advancing some things to where they would be in Stage 5 while holding others back at levels set in Stage 4.
State officials made the cautious step due to some late-June upticks in new cases and hospitalizations in Indiana, as well as over concern of sharply rising cases in neighboring states and other parts of the country.
This new half-stage takes effect today everywhere except Elkhart County, which will remain under Stage 4 guidelines through July 17.
Stage 4.5 is set to extend for two weeks, with the state possibly taking that final half-step to full reopening starting July 18.
Here’s what Stage 4.5 means to you:
Opening in Stage 4.5
Stage 4.5 allows schools that have early start dates to get back to classes and fall extra-curriculars, while also allowing for outdoor festivals and events to go on.
K-12 schools were allowed to reopen as of July 1, although that doesn’t affect any local school districts that don’t intend to start 2020-21 classes until after Stage 4.5 is set to expire.
But what does affect local districts is that extra-curricular activities, including conditioning and practices for fall sports, are green-lighted to start as of Monday.
The state is also lifting restrictions on fair, festivals and large events. That means Fourth of July festivities can go on, while other events that had been set in early July on anticipation the state would reach Stage 5 can continue.
That means local 4-H fairs, school graduation ceremonies and other local events that may be on the schedule are OK, although indoor gatherings can only be allowed at 50% of maximum occupancy and social distancing must be observed.
That provision should allow for local high school graduations to continue, although schools may need to make some last-minute adjustments to comply with the new state directive.
Beyond that, pari-mutuel horse racing and county and state fair racing may resume with 50% spectator capacity, while overnight youth camps are also OK to go.
Conventions can resume as long as they follow the guidelines set down in Stage 4 for gatherings up to 250 people in single- or mutli-site locations. Masks are highly recommended for all visitors at conventions.
On pause in Stage 4.5
What isn’t opening fully in Stage 4.5 include restaurants, bars, tourist sites and attractions and other entertainment venues.
In states that are seeing new, huge surges in COVID-19 cases, many are being traced back to gatherings at restaurants, bars and night clubs, which gave Indiana leaders reason to push pause on those businesses.
Restaurants can stay open but must remain limited at 75%, while bars and night clubs can only open at 50% capacity with social distancing.
Cultural, entertainment and tourism site, museums, zoos, aquariums and other attractions can stay open but must remain at 50% capacity. Likewise movie theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, amusement parks, water parks will also be held at 50% capacity.
Raceways and entertainment venues can operate but at 50% capacity.
Personal service businesses including barber shops, salons and spas can continue operating with mask and distancing guidelines in place and by appointment, while gyms, fitness centers and workout facilities will also stay limited to the same capacity.
Other guidelines
The state continues to advise that people 65 years and older continue to take extra precautions, as older people are more likely to have serious symptoms or die from contracting COVID-19 than younger people.
Social gatherings are limited to 250 people still and large events should take precautions including distancing when possible and mask usage if people will be in close quarters for extended periods of time.
Outdoor visitation will resume at Indiana nursing homes, while indoor visitations may resume starting today as long as facilities have set up safety procedures.
Masks are “strongly recommended” by the governor, but not mandated statewide. That being said, local communities and/or businesses can choose to enact mask mandates.
Marion County and Indianapolis enacted a mask mandate on Thursday, while mask requirements continue to remain in effect in LaGrange County and Elkhart County.
