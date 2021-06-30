INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is closing out June with another week of very low COVID-19 activity, with most of the state showing little spread of the virus.
The state hit a new best-ever mark in this week’s COVID-19 spread ratings, with 86 of the state’s 92 counties rated blue, representing low spread of the virus.
That includes all four counties in the local area, as well as every county in the wider northeast Indiana region.
Locally, all four counties remained blue with low case counts and positivity rates below 5%.
Noble County saw a similar per-capita case rate of 27 per 100,000, down slightly from 29 per 100,000 last week. Positivity dropped to 2.44% from 3.36%.
In DeKalb County, cases and positivity ticked up a bit, but both stayed in blue-level ranges. Cases increased to 32 per 100,000 from 25 last week, while positivity increased to 3.39% from 1.75%.
LaGrange County was nearly identical to a week ago, with cases up slightly to 10 per 100,000 from seven last week, with positivity down a little to 2.83% from 3.33%.
And in Steuben County, cases jumped but positivity dropped, representing a mixed change from a week ago. Cases were up to 46 per 100,000 from 26 per 100,000 last week, but positivity was down to 2.87% from 4.6% last week.
June 2021 has been Indiana’s best month overall for COVID-19, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths bottoming out compared to all prior months.
While rising vaccination rates are likely the biggest reason for the ongoing drop in activity across the state — breakthrough cases coming after vaccination occur at rates below 0.1% among vaccinated Hoosiers — summer weather may also be playing a role in helping push down activity right now. Indiana saw a similar dropoff in activity during June, July and August 2020 before rising in fall.
But the state has gone from 73 counties rated red, the worst rating representing very high spread of the virus, on Jan. 13 to now having 86 of 92 in blue and the remaining six barely in yellow, the second-best rating representing moderate activity.
About 48.4% of Hoosiers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s one of the lower rates among the 50 states and Washington D.C., but even at about the halfway point, the state has enjoyed seeing near-zero death rates as very high percentages of the most vulnerable elderly population have been vaccinated.
Younger people who are at lower risk of serious impacts of the virus still lag in vaccination, with rates below 40% for Hoosiers younger than 40.
