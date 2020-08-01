LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library bookmobile is the newest causality in the battle against coronavirus.
The library announced this week that its board of directors decided to keep the bookmobile parked this fall. Traditionally, the bookmobile roams LaGrange County, usually visiting small, private Amish schools, providing those students with books to read.
Demand here for the bookmobile remains high, unlike other more urban communities where bookmobile services have diminished. According to LaGrange County Library Director Richard Kuster, the LaGrange bookmobile typically visits more than 60 Amish schools, providing those students with a constant and ever-changing supply of new material to read.
But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the library board has deemed the bookmobile’s limited interior space a potential coronavirus hazard.
“The board discussed it, and everyone agreed that the bookmobile is close-quarters, and it goes from stop to stop to stop, and that, under the circumstances, is not a good thing,” Kuster explained. “We’ve decided to just hold off for a while, hoping that things get better.”
It wasn’t a decision that came lightly to the board, said board member Michelle Chrisman.
Chrisman said although the board has parked the bookmobile, the library will continue to provide books and other reading material to students utilizing a new program the library is tentatively calling tubs.
Library staff members fill plastic tubs with age-appropriate books the library is willing to drop off at local schools once a month. After a month in circulation, those books are placed back in the tub and returned to the library. Once they are back in the library’s hands, the books are allowed to set for several days, and deep cleaned if necessary. Chrisman said it was simply the right thing to do, a way to keep children reading.
“We’re doing what we need to do, but doing it in a different way because of COVID-19,” she said. “It’s a way to be responsible and careful.”
The library and its two branch offices continue to stay open but with limited hours. The main library in LaGrange is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Shipshewana and Topeka branch libraries are open Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The LaGrange lobby is once again open to the public but on a restricted basis. Patrons can once again use the library’s collection of computers, but those too are limited by time. Curbside service that allows patrons to pick any available material online and having it waiting for them at the library’s door also is available at all three locations.
In addition, the libraries continue to provide a free wireless signal 24 hours a day, seven days a week for patrons to use with their own devices simply by parking near the library buildings.
For information about library hours and services, call 463-2841 or visit lagrange.lib.in.us.
