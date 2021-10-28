INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s statewide COVID-19 ratings have improved again this week, but the local orange remains stubbornly stuck in orange ratings, representing high spread of the virus.
That being said, the overall picture has been getting back for the last few weeks, with cases and positivity dropping in many places across the state.
Across Indiana, just one county remains rated red for very high spread of the virus, a decrease from four a week ago.
Likewise, for the first time since Aug. 11, one county is rated blue representing low spread — Monroe County, which is one of the state’s most highly vaccinated and home to Indiana University in Bloomington.
Every other county remains in the middle, but improving. Counties rated orange for high spread have dropped from 57 to 48, meanwhile yellow counties showing moderate spread increase from 31 to 42.
It makes it the fifth consecutive week the state has seen improving metrics, after the delta variant-driven surge in COVID-19 broke about mid-September.
Locally, area counties haven’t made any shifts yet, with all four of the northeast corner counties holding orange again this week.
Noble County is the closest to reaching a yellow rating, with per-capita cases sitting at 175 per 100,000, down from 364 a week ago, and positivity down to 11.03% from 14.37% last week.
If Noble County’s positivity were to drop below 10% while staying under 200 cases per 100,000, the county could hit a yellow rating.
Steuben County is also partway to a yellow rating, but is still suffering from high case counts. Cases per capita sit at 358 per 100,000, an improvement from 410 per 100,000 last week, but still high. Positivity improved, however, from 12.32% to 8.86%.
That county could hit yellow if its cases would fall under 200 per 100,000 while staying under that 10% positivity threshold.
DeKalb and LaGrange counties are further entrenched in orange for the moment, needing more drastic improvement before seeing a color shift.
In DeKalb, cases stayed at 230 per 100,000, down from 296 per 100,000 last week and positivity improved to 11.14% from 12.88% a week back.
LaGrange County is currently much closer to a red rating than yellow, with cases at 184 per 100,000, a little higher than 176 per 100,000 last week, but it’s positivity still remains very high at 18.48%, although that it is an improvement from 23.36% last week.
If cases topped 200 per 100,000 with positivity over 15%, LaGrange County would be thrown back to a red rating.
LaGrange County is susceptible to wild swings in its positivity rates as the county tests the least per-capita in all of the state, meaning that when it does detect positive cases, each one influences the percentage swing more than in counties that test much more broadly.
Regionally, northeast Indiana remains firmly lodged in orange ratings, while other regions of the state have started improving more quickly.
Northwest Indiana, central Indiana around the Indianapolis metro and southwest Indiana are currently the better regions of the state, while many rural counties in north, northeast and east-central Indiana remain in higher ratings.
Those regional trends correlate with vaccination rates, with more highly vaccinated counties currently doing better than those with lower vaccination rates.
Monroe County, the only one in the state currently in a blue rating, has a vaccination rate at nearly 61%, making it one of Indiana’s higher-vaccinated counties.
By comparison, of the 12 counties in the Indiana 3rd Congressional District covering northeast Indiana, 11 of 12 are rated orange and only one of them has surpassed 50% vaccination rate, that one being Allen County at 58%.
