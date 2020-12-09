INDIANAPOLIS — Every county in Indiana is now seeing high or very high spread of COVID-19.
There are zero counties in blue and yellow in this week’s Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 ratings and more counties are in the red, the worst rating, than ever.
Locally, three of four counties in the northeast corner are red again as northeast Indiana continues to be one of the state’s hotspots.
Locally, Steuben County ticked back up to red while LaGrange and DeKalb counties remained there for another week. Noble County remained in orange for the seventh straight week.
Steuben County went back into the red after seeing a sharp increase in both its per-capita case counts and positivity rates.
The per-capita case rate increased from 479 cases per 100,000 to 751 cases per 100,000, while positivity nearly doubled from 10.67% a week ago to 19.75%.
Case counts were artificially low the week before due to the Thanksgiving holiday affecting testing, but have since returned to pre-holiday levels. Steuben County’s case count was 737 per 100,000 the week before.
DeKalb County remains in the red for the second consecutive week with per-capita and positivity rates up. The case count rose from 540 per 100,000 to 795 per 100,000 and positivity increased for the second straight week from 17.36 to 20.1%.
LaGrange County also remains in red while posting smaller increases to its case and positivity rates. Per-capita case rates were up to 408 per 100,000 from 373 per 100,000 the week before, while positivity rose to 20.2% from 18.33% a week ago.
Noble County remained in orange for its seventh week although it showed significant increases in both its case and positivity rates from week ago. Case rates rose from 588 per 100,000 to 852 per 100,000 — higher than even before the Thanksgiving holiday — and a positivity rate that was up to 13.08% from 11.84% a week ago.
If Noble County were to rise above 15% positivity, it would join all its regional neighbors in the red.
Northeast Indiana continues to be a state hotspot. Aside from the three local counties, surrounding counties including Elkhart, Whitley, Allen and Wells counties were all also in red this week.
Northwest and western Indiana are another hotspot, along with five of the seven counties surrounding Indianapolis, as well as southwest and southeast parts of the state having red ratings.
Statewide, 36 of Indiana’s 92 counties were in red for very high spread of COVID-19, with the other 56 counties in orange representing high spread. That’s more than double the number of red counties from last week, when only 16 counties were red.
This week there are 56 orange counties, down from 75 last week, while there are zero yellow counties compared to one last week. For the fifth consecutive week, there were no counties in blue.
“When you talk about the color of red, the state of Indiana is on fire,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said on Wednesday. “We have more counties in red for positivity levels for positivity rate this week than we did last week.”
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box noted that for the fourth-straight week, every county in the state has been over 200 cases per 100,000 residents and only two counties this week were under 400 per 100,000. Likewise, there were also multiple counties over 1,000 cases per 100,000.
The statewide positivity rate is now over 14% for the past seven days, the highest its even hit.
Counties in orange for high spread should have local leaders convene to discuss actions that could be implemented to reduce spread and school officials should review plans for extra-curricular activities and other events to ensure compliance with gathering restrictions and other mitigation.
Orange counties have gatherings limited to 50 people; businesses should reduce the number of people congregating in common areas like break rooms; attendance at K-12 activities including sports are limited to 25% capacity; and community sports leagues and tournaments can continue, although attendance should be reduced.
Red counties have similar measures to orange counties, with additional guidance for local officials to consider limiting operational hours for bars, taverns, nightclubs and restaurants.
Gatherings are limited to 25 people but are being encouraged to postpone or cancel; businesses should reduce gatherings in common areas; restaurants are strongly encouraged to promote phone or online ordering and curbside pickup; school events and athletics will be limited to only participants, support staff and parents and siblings with no other attendees and face coverings are required; recreational leagues may continue but attendance should be limited to participants and only parents and minor children of those parents; senior center activities must be canceled or postponed; and hospitals, long-term care centers and other congregate settings should limit visitation based on community metrics.
Counties will be expected to implement more restrictive measures if they move up a color code, but in order to ease restrictions they have to enter and stay in a lower color code for at least two consecutive weeks.
