INDIANAPOLIS — The first day of operation for 20 new COVID-19 testing sites across the state had a few hiccups, but should be running smoothly going forward.
As part of a contract with OptumServe, Indiana will be getting a total of 50 new COVID-19 testing sites. But Wednesday was the opening day for 20 of those sites located at Indiana National Guard armories around the state, including one in Angola.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said as is typical with the opening of anything new, there are bound to be a few snags as things get running and she said some locations had a delay in getting opened.
While some reports of computer issues may have caused hours-long backlogs at some sites, Box said she wasn't aware of those issues as of Wednesday afternoon, but said if technology glitches are present, staff can still record details by hand to input later.
The sites are testing both symptomatic and asymptomatic people who have a reason for seeking a test like possible exposure or underlying conditions, and Hoosiers are asked to make appointments for testing.
If sites get backed up and appointments run late, Box said she hopes staff are ensuring people maintain good distancing. The sites that were chosen were all evaluated for their space and ability to keep people adequately separated, she said.
"The sites were chosen to make sure there was the ability to separate everyone as they're registering, as they're getting tested," Box said.
Medical staff are conducted nasopharygneal tests — deep swabs that go all the way to the back of the nasal cavity and brush the area just above where the mouth and throat connect — which generally return to the most accurate results.
Box warned again, however, that test accuracy goes down in people who are not showing symptoms, possibly as low as 30-50%.
Following a question on Tuesday about why Indiana was choosing to reopen despite having the highest per-capita death rate of any state making that move, Box — who was absent previously from the daily press conference in recent days due to a death in her family — said Wednesday the state has other health factors that make Hoosiers susceptible.
"We would expect to see more Hoosiers severely impacted by COVID-19 because our overall health metrics … are higher than many other states and those are the risk factors for severe illness for COVID-19," Box said. "That's why we're taking a measured, phased-in approach as we continue to review the data for each county every day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.