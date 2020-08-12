ANGOLA — Trine University tested 1,142 Trine student-athletes for COVID-19 during the move-in process last weekend, following guidance from the NCAA, along with state and local health authorities.
The results, which were received today, showed more than 99% of the Trine student-athletes tested were negative for COVID-19. This positivity rate of 0.8% is well below the current Indiana seven-day positivity rate of 7.7% and the Steuben County rate of 5.7%. The 1,142 student-athletes represent about half of the on-campus student body at Trine.
The nine student-athletes who tested positive were asymptomatic when tested and are currently in quarantine either at their family homes or in isolated housing. The positivity rate was expected to be significantly lower than the state rate because the students were asymptomatic when they arrived on campus.
“When we decided to open this fall, we knew we had to prepare for the likely possibility that we would have positive cases of COVID-19 on campus,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. “In tandem with community health partners and government health officials, our planning team has worked throughout the summer to develop protocols that will help protect the health and safety of the Trine University campus community and the broader Steuben County area.”
Per university policy, students who received a positive diagnosis were required to quarantine to prevent spread of COVID-19 on campus and in the community. Quarantine procedures and housing have been developed following federal, state and county guidelines, working in partnership with community health organizations such as Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Parkview Health to make students as comfortable and connected as possible while keeping the campus and community safe.
Students who are in quarantine will be able to participate in classes online as they are able. Also, students who choose to remain in Angola will receive meal delivery while in quarantined housing.
Students are required to remain quarantined until they test negative for COVID-19, are asymptomatic and have been cleared by the university Health Center.
Trine has created a webpage to share testing, positivity and recovery data for its student body at trine.edu/testing. Data will be updated on this page as it is received by the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.