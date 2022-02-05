INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide snowstorm that shuttered state vaccine clinic sites as well as local health departments and pharmacies led to a one-week low for new COVID-19 vaccinations.
Vaccine uptake has already been near all-time lows as it is, so disruptions due to the weather helped set a new low mark.
Indiana had 9,570 new first-time vaccinations given this past week, dropping below the previous one-week low of just about 11,000 at the end of October.
Despite Indiana's vaccination rate sitting just shy of 54%, new vaccinations have essentially flat-lined over the last few months. Since the beginning of the year, only an additional 1% of the Hoosier population has become fully vaccinated.
Locally, numbers also hit new all-time lows amid heavy snow, with only 98 total first-time vaccinations. Noble County logged 45 first-timers, 24 in DeKalb County, 16 in Steuben County and 13 in LaGrange County.
Steuben County has just shy of 45% of its total population fully vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County short of 41%, Noble County at 39% and LaGrange County at a state-lowest 21%.
LaGrange County has the state's lowest vaccination by a long shot, while Noble County is the seventh-lowest of the state's 92 counties, while DeKalb County is the 17th lowest.
More than 80% of Hoosiers 65 and older are fully vaccinated, but less than 50% of people younger than 35 are.
Indiana continues to fall off of a major peak set by the extremely infectious omicron variant of COVID-19.
Statewide cases peaked over 14,000 per day by Jan. 22, but have since dropped sharply to a seven-day average of about 6,100 per day, although recent numbers may also be impacted by shutdowns due to the snowstorm.
The statewide hospital census has also come down, however, to 2,441 total patients in care. That's down more than 1,000 from the record high over 3,500 set in mid-January.
Vaccination provides improved defense against the virus, with vaccinated individuals less likely to be infected and far less likely to be hospitalized or die if they do suffer a breakthrough case as compared to wholly unvaccinated individuals.
Health care systems have continually reported than 80% of their COVID-19 patients and higher have been unvaccinated individuals.
About 8% of people who have been fully vaccinated in Indiana have suffered a breakthrough case at some point, a number that has been rising as the highly infectious omicron variant started circulating.
About half of Hoosiers eligible for a booster shot, which helps bolster the body defenses, haven't had one yet, a factor that may be leading to increasing breakthroughs as immunity from the initial vaccine doses wears out.
Individuals with natural immunity received after recovering from a COVID-19 infection also get some protective qualities, although that defense is not permanent either. More than 61,000 individuals have been reinfected with COVID-19, representing about 4% of Hoosiers who caught the virus once before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.