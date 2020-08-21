AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients are ages 47, 53, 73, 77, 80 and 88, all recovering at home, a news release said. They raise the county’s total to 275 cases since March.
The group is the most elderly, overall, reported on any single day in DeKalb County, with an average age of 70. To date, only 20% of DeKalb County patients have been age 60 or older, and the average age is 42. Local patients have ranged in age from 4 months to 91 years.
The new cases bring the totals to 60 reported in August — the second-highest monthly total — and 24 in the past seven days. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June and 56 in July.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute show 25 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with nine admitted to intensive care units, an increase of one ICU patient since Thursday.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19, the most recent on June 22, with all age 65 or older.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic. Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
LaGrange patient dies
A day after Noble County recorded a new death, LaGrange County is reporting its 11th death from COVID-19 — its first in more than a month.
According to Friday’s statewide report from the Indiana State Department of Health, LaGrange County had its 11th death attributed to COVID-19. The person who died was someone in their 60s, according to state age group breakdowns of deaths. All 10 previous deaths in LaGrange County were people 70 or older, with eight in their 70s and two in their 80s.
No other specific information was available about the deceased.
The death occurred Wednesday, according to the state dashboard. It was the first in LaGrange County since July 13.
LaGrange County’s 11th death comes one day after Noble County reported its 30th death. Although the reporting days differed by one day, both people died Wednesday, according to the state.
LaGrange County’s new death came on a day when Indiana as a whole reported another day of double-digit deaths, with 13 overall. Indiana has seen double-digit deaths for four straight days.
Death numbers are up slightly in August compared to June. Indiana averaged 10 COVID-19 deaths per day throughout July, which has risen to 11 deaths per day average thus far in August.
Statewide case numbers continue to trend much higher than last month, with the state averaging 865 cases per day in August, compared to 663 per day in July.
On Friday, after lower numbers throughout the week, Indiana returned to posting more than, 1,000 cases of COVID-19, adding 1,040 cases.
It’s the first time since Aug. 15 that cases exceeded 1,000. Prior to that, Indiana had logged seven 1,000-plus days in a 10-day span.
Although the number of cases rose to high levels again, the result came on very robust testing, resulting in a lower positivity rate.
Indiana set a new single-day record, processing 20,232 tests overall. With that testing number — the first time the state has topped 20,000 tests in a single day since the state started listing total testing numbers on July 30 — the positivity rate was down to 5.14%, slightly lower than the two days prior.
Locally, new cases numbers continue to rise at low rates.
Noble County added four new cases, LaGrange County added two and Steuben County was up one.
No other deaths were reported in the area. Noble County has had 30 total deaths since March, DeKalb County has had four and Steuben County has recorded three.
