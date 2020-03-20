ANGOLA — First Federal Savings Bank of Angola has announced on Friday temporary lobby restrictions to its office at 212 E. Maumee St. due to COVID-19.
“We are committed to the health and safety of our employees, customers and community. Therefore, we believe it is the responsible decision to restrict our bank lobby at this time out of an abundance of caution,” said Scott Gruner, president and CEO.
The bank’s five-lane drive-up remains open to serve customers and will be fully staffed in anticipation of increased traffic. Loan and deposit account appointments are available, and customers are asked to call or email to schedule.
Customers are encouraged to utilize any of the bank’s electronic options to do their banking. More details are available at the bank’s website, ffsbangola.com.
“We will continue to provide customers with exceptional service they are accustomed to at First Federal,” Gruner said.
