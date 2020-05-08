ANGOLA — In what Mayor Richard Hickman calls the “toughest decision so far” the decision has been made to cancel all Fourth of July festivities for the city of Angola, including the parade, all festivities at Commons Park and the fireworks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was posted on the city Facebook page just before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
“We know that this is a great celebration that everyone loves, including us,” said Hickman’s post. “But it takes a lot of planning and preparation ahead of time to make it happen with many volunteers. It would put hundreds of people in close proximity to each other, increasing the risk and possibility of the virus spreading to all who attend.”
Thousands of people attend the event.
The city is working on possibly combining the fireworks with another event later in the year, but that is still in the earliest planning stages.
July 4 is when the state plans on easing all restrictions that have been in place since March 23 under order of Gov. Eric Holcomb. Last week Holcomb announced his five-point “Back on Track” plan to reopen Indiana, which started Monday. More restrictions will be lifted this Monday.
Meanwhile, the annual Memorial Day celebration scheduled for May 25 at 9 a.m. on the Public Square will go on as scheduled. This celebration typically draws a smaller crowd.
“We ask that people practice social distancing and wear masks,” said Hickman. “The Circle is a big area, and everyone should be able to spread around and have plenty of room.”
Decisions for other events later in the summer and into fall will be made later, depending on the progression of COVID-19.
To follow the city on Facebook, visit @CityOfAngolaMunicipality.
