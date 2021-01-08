INDIANAPOLIS — Nursing homes have reported more than a dozen deaths over the last two weeks, driving most of the new death toll in the four-county area since Christmas.
The good news is that the state is in the process of vaccinating long-term care residents, so once immunized the impact seen on one of the state's most vulnerable populations may be quickly blunted.
All four counties have tallied new deaths in nursing homes for the two-week period through Dec. 30. KPC Media Group last reported numbers through Dec. 16, so the figures cover two weeks of reporting as opposed to the usual weekly report.
Steuben County, which has seen 17 total deaths in the county since Dec. 18, has seen an impact from outbreaks in nursing homes that had been quiet through most of 2020 before running into COVID-19 at the end of the year.
Aperion Care in Angola reported at least 16 new resident cases, at least four new deaths and at least 10 staff members cases during the two week period. The center was previously reported fewer than five in each category but has since risen to 20 all-time resident cases, five deaths and 14 staff cases.
The state suppresses numbers when there are fewer than five, in order to protect privacy, so the impact could be slightly larger if there were fewer cases or deaths hidden in that previous less than five display.
Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola is still reporting fewer than five resident cases but went from zero deaths to now showing less than five, meaning there have been between one and four deaths there recently. Staff numbers have also ticked up slightly by three cases.
In LaGrange County, outbreaks that hit during early December appear to be under control as neither facility in that county reported new resident cases.
That being said, Life Care Center of LaGrange reported five deaths in the period after previously having zero. That center also indicated six more cases among staff members.
DeKalb County nursing homes continue battling COVID-19, with multiple facilities adding new cases and reporting additional deaths.
The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler reported five new resident cases and three deaths; Betz Nursing home in Auburn had one new resident cases, two deaths and two staff cases; and Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett reported six resident cases and 13 more staff cases, although the facility's all-time death count remains unchanged at fewer than five.
Auburn Village, which went through a sizable outbreak and lost residents in late 2020, reported no new cases and deaths, apparently gaining control over the virus again.
In Noble County, Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville each had one additional death reported during the two-week span. Sacred Heart had five new resident cases and one staff case while Lutheran Life had one resident case and three staff cases.
Avalon Village in Ligonier and Orchard Pointe in Kendallville each had one new staff case reported, but no resident cases reflected.
Based on state data, at least 91 deaths and possibly as many as 103 of the four-county area's 213 total deaths have been from nursing homes, representing slightly under half.
The impact varies by county, however. In DeKalb County 2/3rds or more of its deaths have been nursing home residents, while in Noble County it's about half. In LaGrange County, nursing homes only account for around 3-in-10 deaths and in Steuben County it's lower at more like 1-in-6.
Nursing homes statewide have contributed almost exact half of the state's all-time deaths — 4,270 of the state's more than 8,500 deaths. That's a ratio that has been decreasing, however, as it used to be closer to 60% but record-high deaths in late 2020 meant more people outside of nursing homes were succumbing to the virus.
The good news is that help is one the way sooner than later for the state's oldest and most vulnerable residents.
Indiana is already working on vaccinating long-term care facility residents and opened vaccination signups for Hoosiers 80 years old and older on Friday, with people in their 70s and then those in their 60s up next as vaccine becomes available.
The state has targeted seniors first after front-line health care workers because more than 90% of all deaths in the state have been among people older than 60, so vaccinating those groups first is aimed at more quickly reducing deaths and hospitalizations before other, lower-risk groups are inoculated.
After appointment signups opened at 9 a.m. Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported that more than 33,500 Hoosiers 80-plus had signed up for vaccines before noon even hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.