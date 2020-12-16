INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County has recorded four new COVID-19 deaths and Noble County one new as statewide Indiana topped 120 deaths overall for the second straight day.
Deaths have been lower in the four-county area since the start of December, making the combined five reported on Wednesday an outlier uptick for this month.
The new deaths take DeKalb County’s all-time total to 46, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, while Noble County rises to 52.
The four new deaths from DeKalb County actually occurred over the last week-plus, with one from Dec. 6, one from Dec. 7, one from Sunday and one from Monday.
According to demographic information, three of the deaths were people 80 years old or older and one was a person in their 70s.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 15 deaths of patients in their 70s and 28 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
In Noble County, the 52nd death occurred on back on Dec. 3 and was uploaded to the state dashboard this week. The person who died was 80 years old or older, according to demographic information.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 12 people in their 70s and 32 at 80 or older.
Death reports may lag with the state due to reporting delays from the hospital or nursing home as well as due to verification efforts from the state to crosscheck patient death information against the testing database and check supplied information about the primary cause of death.
The five local deaths were part of Indiana’s 124 total reported on Wednesday, the third-biggest single-day report ever and the second day in a row that Indiana reported more than 120 deaths after 127 were logged Tuesday.
The state is averaging 83 deaths per day so far in December, far higher than the 45 per day average in November, which was double the 22 per day average in October, which was double the 11 per day average in September.
Deaths in Indiana are running at their highest point ever, coming off record-high hospitalizations at the end of November. Historically about 1-in-7 patients who enters a hospital for COVID-19 treatment ends up dying there, meaning that high hospital admissions is a strong indicator of high death counts to come.
Indiana’s total hospital census sits at 3,192 patients statewide, down a bit from the day before and lower than the all-time high of more than 3,400 patients, but still more than triple where patient loads were prior to the surge that started in October and ran for two months.
Locally, case counts rose by dozens in local counties although the region has seen some improvement in the number of new cases lately.
Noble County added 59 new cases on Wednesday, followed by DeKAlb County with 48 and Steuben County with 30. LaGrange County increased 22 cases from the day before.
Steuben County improved to an orange rating via the state’s county metrics scoring this week after its positivity rate dropped compared to a week ago, while LaGrange and DeKalb counties remain in red and Noble County holds in orange.
Counties in red are limited to gatherings of no more than 25 people while orange counties are capped at 50 people.
