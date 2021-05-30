While the U.S. celebrated more than half of its adult population hitting the status of fully vaccinated against COVID-19, most parts of the four-county area are yet to hit even 40% of their eligible population vaccinated.
Meanwhile, LaGrange County also hosts two ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates in the state, due to the high percentage of Amish residents living there.
But even outside of Amish communities in LaGrange County, there are plenty of other local ZIP codes where less than 1-in-3 people are fully vaccinated against COVID, about two months after shots became available to anyone 16 years old and older.
Local cities have slightly higher vaccination rates compared to rural areas, but not by much as the entire region trails the statewide average.
The Indiana State Department of Health recently began posting a color-coded map of vaccination rates not just by county but also down to the ZIP code level to give people a better idea of what areas are doing well getting vaccinated and which areas are not.
Indiana as a whole has about 44% of its population age 12 years old and older full vaccinated at this point — although no one age 12-15 is fully vaccinated yet as Pfizer shots just became available May 13 and recipients have to wait a month before receiving their second dose.
But looking at that map shows that there is little homogeneity across the state, as there are few areas with high vaccination rates far outpacing the statewide average and many, most rural areas that are lagging behind.
The most highly vaccinated places in the state are in urban, but moreso suburban area of the state.
Among regions that are currently boasting 50% or higher vaccination rates — with some parts upward of 70% of the total population — include the Indianapolis suburbs; northwest Indiana regions outside of the older, more heavily industrial urban Lake Michigan shore communities; suburban Fort Wayne; college communities including those around Purdue University in West Lafayette and Indiana University in Bloomington; and southwest Indiana around the Evansville metro.
The areas that are behind are basically everywhere else in Indiana, rural counties, most of which are sitting in the 30% range for vaccinations.
The four-county area is no exception, with most of the region somewhere below the 40% line.
Just six of 27 local ZIP codes are at 40% full vaccination rate or higher, with three of those six location in Steuben County.
Steuben County’s Hamilton 46742 ZIP is the best in the region at 42.4% as of Friday afternoon, followed by Corunna’s 46730 at 42.3%, Auburn’s 46706 at 41.9%, Angola’s 46703 at 41.5%, the Fremont/Clear Lake 46737 at 40.6% and finally the Rome City area at 46784 right at 40%.
After that, there are 11 of 27 ZIP codes in the 30% range, then eight ZIP codes sitting in 20% full vaccination levels.
The region, however, also holds the distinction of having the two lowest-vaccinated ZIP codes among the hundreds in the state.
Western LaGrange County’s 46565 covering Shipshewana and 46571 around Topeka are Indiana’s two lowest-vaccinated ZIP codes, at just 11.7% and 10.7%, respectively.
The large Amish populations living in those area are the obvious reason why vaccination rates are lower than in other areas, although the still lower than other high-Amish areas like those in southern Adams County.
Health officials estimate about 70% or more of people would need to become immune to COVID-19 in order to start establishing herd immunity. Herd immunity occurs when enough people are protected from a virus that it prevents the disease from transmitting from person to person, thus helping to protect people who can’t be or choose not to be vaccinated.
While some Hoosiers may have lingering immunity from a previous COVID-19 infection — health officials still encourage people who contracted the virus to get the vaccine as an additional layer of protection — local infection rates have not been nearly high enough to bring the area close to that 70% threshold.
Based on known COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, the Ligonier-area 46767 ZIP had the highest infection rate at 13.86% of the local population, meaning many areas would still fall far short of herd immunity figures even if none of those people had been vaccinated.
