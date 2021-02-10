INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County reported another COVID-19 death on Wednesday, making it four deaths reported in the last three days.
While the deaths reported on Monday were both older, occurring late in January, the last two have been recent to the last week.
DeKalb County’s 77th death all-time occurred on Tuesday and was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic information.
To date, DeKalb County has had one death among people in their 50s, seven deaths among people in their 60s, 23 deaths of patients in their 70s and 45 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
The ages of the recent deaths have all been on the high end, suggesting the deaths could be related to another nursing home outbreak. Nursing home data runs a week in lag, so it won’t become clear whether another facility is battling COVID-19 presently until next week at the earliest.
No other deaths were reported in the four-county area, with Noble County holding at 74 deaths all-time, LaGrange County at 70 and Steuben County at 55.
The local death was one of 52 statewide as death numbers have ticked up recently despite continually falling cases and hospitalizations.
Deaths, however, are usually the last indicator to move, as they only start rising after cases, positivity and hospitalizations rise and only start falling after those other metrics start falling.
Indiana has been averaging 47 deaths per day so far in February, which is down substantially compared to January and December.
Case counts across Indiana remain down, with the state reporting 1,431 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That number is nearly identical to last Wednesday’s total as case counts this week have been running close to or slightly below what they were last week.
The upside is that the case count came amid more than 38,000 total tests taken, resulting in positivity of just 3.73%, the second time in the last four days the daily positivity return has been under 4%.
Indiana wants to see positivity below 5% as a benchmark and has achieved that six of the last eight days. The state hasn’t seen a streak like that since September, which was Indiana’s last good month before COVID-19 started surging in late 2020 through the end of the year.
Hospitalization numbers have ticked up slightly to 1,273 total patients across the state.
After making sharp improvements from the first week of January through the first week of February, improvement in hospitalization rates has flattened more recently.
Locally, case counts saw small increases across the four-county area.
DeKalb County added 23 new cases, followed by Noble County with 22, Steuben County with eight and LaGrange County with just two new.
In this week’s county metrics ratings, Steuben, LaGrange and DeKalb counties were all rated yellow for “moderate” spread of the virus, while Noble County saw a small uptick in case numbers that tossed the county back into an orange rating for “high” spread.
