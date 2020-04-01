ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital will be offering telehealth options to patients of Cameron Medical Group professionals starting Monday.
To make this all happen, Cameron has a dedicated MyChart registration phone line to help patients easily register for MyChart and gain access to their Cameron Medical Group care team through virtual and telehealth visits, it was announced Wednesday.
“In a commitment to improving the health and wellness of our community, the offering of virtual video visits with Cameron Medical Group healthcare professionals will begin on Monday and will require an active MyChart account,” a news release said.
This will enable people to access their healthcare provider without having to visit a doctor’s office or hospital. Health officials across the country have been urging people and providers use telehealth in light of the need for social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.
MyChart is a free, secure website and mobile app that gives direct online access to information from your electronic medical records and care team. Cameron is dedicated to making it simple for its patients to sign up for MyChart by calling 667-5655, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
MyChart is not to be used for urgent medical matters or medical emergencies. For medical emergencies, call 911.
MyChart can be used to:
• Schedule and request virtual/video office appointments with Cameron medical care team members.
• Complete a medical appointment from the comfort of your home with our virtual/video visit functionality.
• View past appointment history including visit details.
• View test results faster.
• Request prescription refills.
• Send secure message to your medical care team.
Not all medical appointments are eligible for virtual or video visits. People should call their medical care team to see if a visit qualifies for a video visit.
