ORLAND — Miller Poultry is the latest meat processing facility in the state to be impacted by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The facility, which has been deemed an essential industry, currently has six team members and one U.S. Department of Agriculture inspector who has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Friday afternoon. The company employs approximately 1,000 people. It is the largest employer in Steuben County.
Kevin Diehl, vice president of plant operations, said in a press release that Miller Poultry is working closely with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola.
The facility will be proactive in testing all team members at the company’s expense. In addition, Miller Poultry has been working with both county and state health officials to keep these cases isolated.
Miller Poultry will continue to operate in accordance with President Donald Trump’s executive order laid out on Tuesday.
Diehl said heavy consumer purchases have resulted in repeated shortages in the nation’s grocery stores over the past six weeks. This increase in demand is at times double the normal production.
“The Miller Poultry plant is committed to protect the health and safety of team members,” he said in the release. “Sanitation measures include constant cleaning and disinfecting of high touch areas, as well as regular disinfectant fogging. Many interventions have been put in place including PPE, temperature checks and social distancing enhancements.”
Miller Poultry will continue to focus on individual team members’ health and personal welfare.
An appreciation bonus of $100 per week has already been in place for all hourly team members for a month and has recently been extended to six weeks, Diehl said. This may be adjusted even further. In addition, any employee with a legitimate COVID-19 illness or quarantine will receive a paid leave. Other aid is available.
Miller Poultry is a partner to not only farm families and countless agribusinesses in the area, but also supplies grocery store customers from Boston to New York to Salt Lake City to New Orleans, and of course at home in northern Indiana. They have been part of the Indiana community for nearly 80 years and the Orland community for 28 years.
