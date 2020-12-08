INDIANAPOLIS — Every Wednesday, Indiana assigns new weekly color-coded ratings to counties based on their COVID-19 numbers — blue, yellow, orange and red.
Lately, northeast Indiana has been on the wrong end of that spectrum, with several counties receiving the worst rating, red, representing very high spread of COVID-19.
But what does that mean and what does it take for counties to hit that level?
First, you need to understand that the weekly ratings are assigned based on an average of two scores received for two different data points — new cases per capita and positivity rate.
Both scores are determined from the numbers the week before.
For per-capita cases, counties are assigned 0 points if they have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 residents; 1 point for 10-99 cases per 100,000; 2 points for 100-199 cases per 100,000; and 3 points for 200-plus cases per 100,000.
For positivity, counties receive 0 points if their positivity rate is less than 5%; 1 points for rates between 5-10%; 2 points for between 10-15%; and 3 points for 15% and higher.
Those two point totals are added together and divided by two to give a weekly aggregate score. For scores of 0 or 0.5, a county is rated blue; 1 and 1.5 score yellow; 2 and 2.5 are orange; and 3 gets red.
So, for example, a county with a per-capita case rate of 150 cases per 100,000 (2) and a positivity rate of 8% (1) would score 1.5 aggregate and get yellow. Meanwhile a county with 400 cases per 100,000 (3) and positivity of 13% (2), would score 2.5 overall and be orange.
For counties to get into the red, they have to exceed the highest levels in both metrics, getting 3 points in both per-capita cases and positivity. That means a county has to be over 200 cases per 100,000 and 15% positivity.
Tracking a county’s positivity rate is easy — mouse over the county on the map at coronavirus.in.gov and it will tell you what the seven-day average is — but the per-capita case count is a little trickier.
The metric is based off cases per 100,000, but none of the counties in the four-county area have 100,000 residents. So, for example, if LaGrange County were to have 200 actual cases in a one-week period, it’s per-capita case rate would be far over 200 per 100,000 because the county’s population is smaller.
So adjusted for the local counties lower populations, what does 200 cases per 100,000 look like?
For Steuben County, which has the smallest population locally, that equates to 70 actual cases per week. For LaGrange County it’s 80 cases, for DeKalb County it’s 87 cases and for Noble County it’s 96.
With case counts very high during the recent surge, all four counties have been adding far more cases each week than those numbers, so it’s fairly common for all four counties to score a 3 in that metric.
Therefore, whether counties go red or not is mostly triggered by their seven-day positivity rate — if it’s over 15%, they’ll be red; if not, orange.
