ANGOLA —Steuben County government will be reopening on Monday, but only county employees will be allowed back into government buildings, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners announced Friday afternoon.
Following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders that eventually will reopen public life gradually, commissioners made their announcements in a special meeting.
The public will be allowed back in county buildings on Monday, May 11, by appointment only. This is to make sure social distancing guidelines will be met.
“The people will hopefully wear masks,” Commissioner Jim Crowl said. He later clarified that to state the public will be required to wear masks if they wish to enter county government buildings.
County employees will be wearing masks also, Crowl said.
“We have just heard from the governor. We will follow the governor’s plan as directed,” Crowl said.
It was also noted that the Steuben County Campground at Crooked Lake will not open to the public until May 24. People will not be allowed on the grounds for any reason, including mowing campsites.
During the shutdown, county offices have been staffed mainly by department heads. Office functions are continuing, but public access to buildings had been greatly limited.
The county will be following a number of recommendations for employee and public safety when the buildings reopen. The guidelines were made by the Steuben County Health Department in a meeting held Tuesday.
Here are some of the highlights of the Health Department’s guidelines that will be followed:
• Masks must be worn by the public while in the Steuben Community Center, except where exclusions apply, such as young children “or those with medical necessity.”
• Face coverings must be worn by staff in public spaces, such as the mail room, hallways, visiting other departments, using elevators and in restrooms.
• The number of people allowed in the Community Center will be restricted; that number has not been released.
• Access to departments will be limited.
• Certain areas of the building will be restricted to employee use only, such as certain restrooms and the lunch area.
• Prior appointments will be necessary to meet with departments. If the individual is late or early, he or she must practice social distancing while waiting.
• Social distancing areas will have to be established for those with appointments or foot traffic.
• One employee will be designated to deal with the public, where feasible.
• Hand sanitizer will be available in central locations.
Numerous other provisions have been proposed that deal with employee- and building-specific issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.