ANGOLA — A representative of the Steuben County Board of Health gave an overview of a new law that cedes some control over emergency actions of local health boards and one member of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners favored the legislation.
Steuben County Board of Health Attorney Kim Shoup pointed out that the law doesn’t cover day-to-day decisions made by the Health Department, such as closing down a dirty restaurant.
It’s “only if there’s a state or local declared health emergency,” Shoup said.
Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who had input on the bill through a county government association, said she favored having input on emergency health orders.
“I think the Health Department and the commissioners need to work together. We need to protect the health of the people but we also have to protect the economy,” Liechty said.
Liechty said she agreed with the actions taken during the pandemic and supported the local health department. She said the new law gives county government a check on the Board of Health.
The president of the commissioners, Wil Howard, offered no opinion and deferred comment to Liechty.
The new law approved last week through a legislative override of a veto by Gov. Eric Holcomb requires elected county commissioners or city councils to vote on approving any local health orders that are more stringent than those issued by the governor in order for them to go back into effect. That would include mask mandates that were in place for cities including Indianapolis, South Bend, Elkhart and Bloomington since Holcomb rescinded the statewide mask order in early April.
The Senate voted 36-10 and the House 59-30 to easily achieve the simple majorities needed to override the veto issued a couple weeks ago by Holcomb and make the new law effective immediately.
Shoup said if a business, for example, was found in violation of a pubic health order, under the new bill it could appeal the decision to the commissioners.
Republican legislators say the proposal is meant to provide a “check and balance” protecting the rights of business owners following complaints about COVID-19 orders closing or limiting businesses over the past year, the Associated Press reported last week.
Holcomb said in his veto message that he didn’t want to jeopardize the flexibility of local health officials as work continues to vaccinate more people against COVID-19. Indiana has one of the country’s lowest vaccination rates against the disease that health officials say has killed more than 13,500 in the state and largely was to blame for an increase of at least 16% in statewide deaths during 2020 from the year before.
Holcomb’s coronavirus-related executive orders over the past year have allowed local officials to establish tougher regulations — an authority he frequently cited in defending his decisions lifting various statewide travel, crowd size and business restrictions. Last week the Indianapolis City Council voted in favor of keeping the local mask order in place.
“I would have hoped that such sweeping change could wait until we gathered all the relevant experts and stakeholders to strike the right balance regarding local health authority during emergencies and avoid discouraging laudable service in the field of public health,” Holcomb said in a statement after Monday’s votes.
Some lawmakers argued that no one in government should have unchecked authority. Others said local boards of commissioners or city councils lacked the knowledge required to make decisions concerning public health emergencies.
Shoup said Commissioners would end up having to draft an ordinance to coincide with the new law.
“That’s something that has to be on the books pretty quick,” Shoup said.
In addition to health emergency powers, commissioners could also have a say in the final naming of a county health officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.