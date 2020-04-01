INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society is offering valuable — and free — virtual resources and e-learning opportunities to fellow Hoosiers and visitors from around the globe.
Virtual resource options include games and trivia, educational resources for teachers and students alike, access to digital collections and images as well as videos about Indiana history. There is also a special online tool to share stories, photos and other items for IHS’s new collecting initiative, “Telling Your Story: Documenting COVID-19 in Indiana,” which can be accessed at https://rb.gy/owyugb.
“If you, your students, kids or grandkids are looking for fun and educational online experiences, we have a host of wonderful resources available to you at no cost,” said IHS President and CEO Jody Blankenship. “Online visitors can enjoy history at their fingertips with these innovative curricula and virtual resources. Even though the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center is closed for the moment, you can still experience history though these hands-on learning activities, videos about noteworthy moments in Indiana history and several other ways to journey through time.”
In addition, the Indiana Historical Society is sending out a weekly “Virtual High Five,” showcasing five of the online resources each week. For those interested in receiving the weekly e-newsletter, please subscribe at the bottom of the website at indianahistory.org.
The “Virtual High Five” will highlight current virtual resources as well as new offerings as they become available, such as new videos and virtual tours. These free virtual resources are available because of donations and support from members and supporters. Donations may be made at https://rb.gy/sacf28.
For more information, visit indianahistory.org or call (317) 232-1882.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.