FREMONT — Fremont students will have a combination of waiver days and eLearning days for the next five weeks as schools stay closed due to COVID-19.
An email from Superintendent Bill Stitt said the district will go another week without anyone in the school buildings.
Monday, a small group will be preparing the weekly meals for students to pick up.
The eLearning schedule for the next five weeks is as follows:
• March 30: eLearning Day
• March 31: Waiver Day
• April 1-3: eLearning Days
• April 6-9: eLearning Days
• April 10: Waiver Day, Good Friday
• April 13-14: eLearning Days
• April 15: Waiver Day
• April 16-17: eLearning Days
• April 20-21: eLearning Days
• April 22: Waiver Day
• April 23-24: eLearning Days
• April 27-28: eLearning Days
• April 29: Waiver Day
• April 30: eLearning Day
• May 1: eLearning Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.