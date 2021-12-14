INDIANAPOLIS — The number of new COVID-19 cases remains high, hospitalizations are still rising and deaths have increased sharply.
The virus situation remains at its second-highest points ever, although there are some early signs this latest surge may be breaking.
Still, local counties lost another nine residents reported dead from COVID-19 this past week.
Statewide, virus activity remains high although is actually down slightly as compared to a week ago.
Average daily cases were 4,484 per day over the last seven days, which is a slight drop from the 4,816 per day average the week prior.
This week’s rate is still exceeded only by numbers from the November/December/January surge a year ago, but have dropped compared to a week back. That drop may be a temporary plateau in cases or it could represent the state has hit another peak and may start seeing some improvement heading into the end of the year. More time will need to elapse to determine what direction cases are heading.
On other metrics, however, Indiana continues to show worsening signals.
The average statewide positivity rose over 15% this week, the highest its been at any point outside of last winter’s historic surge.
Hospitalizations are still rocketing upward, breaking the 3,000 mark for only the second time ever as the statewide census rose to 3,020 as of Sunday.
The all-time high for statewide hospital admissions was 3,441 on Dec. 1, 2020. The state has seen its overall census rise by more than 1,800 patients since Nov. 6 and currently the increases have shown no signs of slowing or stopping.
Lastly, statewide deaths have started rising more sharply amid the very high case and hospitalization rates. Indiana averaged about 47 deaths per day over the last seven days, sharply up from and average of 37 deaths per day for the week prior.
With that, the four-county area recorded another nine deaths from COVID-19 over the past week.
DeKalb County tallied five of those local deaths, rising to 114 all time. Those deaths occurred on Nov. 29 as well as Dec. 3, 6, 10 and 12, according to state data. Patients who died included one person 80 years or older, two in their 70s and two in their 60s, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, DeKalb County has had two deaths among patients in their 40s, seven deaths among people in their 50s, 13 deaths among people in their 60s, 29 deaths of patients in their 70s and 61 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
Noble County reported three new deaths over the past week, going to 126 deaths all time. Those deaths occurred on Dec. 7, 8 and 9 and included one person 80 or older, one in their 70s, and one in their 60s.
To date in Noble County, two deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, seven were people in their 50s, 18 people in their 60s, 32 people in their 70s and 66 at 80 or older.
Lastly, LaGrange County had one new death, which occurred on Dec. 1, taking the county to 92 deaths all time. The deceased was a person in their 70s, according to demographic data.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among a person in their 40s, four deaths among people in their 50s, 13 deaths among people in their 60s, 27 among people in their 70s and 46 people who were 80 or older.
The state continues to weather its second-worst point ever in the pandemic, although the main difference between high numbers at the end of this year versus the end of 2021 is that no one was vaccinated in 2020 while about half of the state is now.
That being said, the majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are from that 50% of the Hoosier population that has chosen not to get their vaccines.
More than 80% of hospitalizations and deaths are among those who have not had shots. Although breakthrough cases happen — and can be severe especially for older Hoosiers — vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract the virus in the first place and, if they do, are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die as compared to unvaccinated people.
On Tuesday, Parkview Health officials noted that breakthrough cases have been rising in part because immunity from vaccines wanes over time, but those officials noted that the hospitals have seen very few admissions from people who are vaccinated and have since received a booster shot.
Boosters are recommended for any adult who has had at least six months elapse since their initial doses of the vaccine.
Teens age 16 and 17 can also get boosters, having become recently eligible for a third shot.
