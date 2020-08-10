ANGOLA — The students at Trine University are back in full force in Angola, returning over the past few days to start what will be a somewhat condensed fall semester in order to hopefully get in the term while practicing numerous safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike many other colleges, Trine is looking at an increase in enrollment in spite of the pandemic scaring some students away from in-campus learning elsewhere.
Officials say this is because families have faith in the measures Trine has taken to make sure this year’s on-campus experience is safe and productive.
With increased numbers already on its main campus for the start of classes Monday, Trine is expecting overall record enrollment for the fall semester.
A record group of new students, a larger percentage of returning students and growth in the population of international graduate students are contributing to the university’s growth.
The gains demonstrate the value of a Trine education, university President Earl D. Brooks II said, especially given the current challenges faced by higher education institutions.
“With more than 99 percent of our graduates employed or in graduate school over the past seven years, almost all in their field of study, students and their families know that a Trine degree is the springboard to a successful life and career,” Brooks said. “That’s a powerful draw in these uncertain economic times.”
While Trine won’t report its final headcount until September, the university currently has more than 2,300 on its main campus, which started classes Monday. This includes more than 700 new students, both incoming freshmen and transfers.
Retention of existing students also jumped this year to 84%.
Thanks to extensive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus, Trine’s classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and residential facilities are ready to accommodate the increased numbers.
“It’s exciting to have students and the energy they bring back on campus,” said Brooks. “We worked very hard over the summer to prepare for their return, and we’re glad to be able to provide a quality on-campus experience this fall while maintaining a healthy environment.”
The university expects more than 900 students to be enrolled in its College of Graduate and Professional Studies, which begins classes Aug. 24. The college is expected to enroll more than 100 new international graduate students, who will be part of a total Trine population of more than 650 international students.
Trine also will have more than 200 enrolled at its Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences, which starts classes Aug. 17, and expects more than 2,000 students to participate in dual enrollment programs this fall.
Trine’s success comes despite overall trends and predictions showing a decline in higher education enrollment.
A report released in June by credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings Group estimated that, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many colleges and universities will see enrollment declines of 5% to 20% this fall.
