ALBION — The world’s big problem proved big business for Chain O’ Lakes State Park.
But initially, Park Manager Sam Boggs wondered the worst.
“My first reaction was, ‘Oh my gosh. I hope we’re going to be able to keep our jobs,’” Boggs said.
The park opened the first week of April, but the global pandemic shut it down.
“We had to vacate the campground,” Boggs said. “It all closed down.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb designated park employees essential employees, however, and state parks got the word that they should be ready to reopen on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.
On the Wednesday before that weekend, the parks were told they were going to be opening two days earlier than that.
“It was a lot,” park naturalist Kaitlyn Sproles said of the last-minute preparations required so the park could be opened.
Once the park opened, it was like the floodgates had been removed.
“We went from zero occupancy to 100% in about 12 hours,” Sproles said.
“It was game-on from that time on,” Boggs said.
How good has the game been for the Albion-based state park?
• Chain O’ Lakes State Park had a record year for revenue in 2019, Boggs said. In 2020, despite being closed more than a month by the pandemic, year-to-date revenues are up 30% from last year’s totals. All profits from the state parks go into the state’s general fund.
The campground got so busy that the line to get into the park reached 45 minutes some weekend days. “We were struggling with how to get people into the park,” Boggs said. Boggs had a second entrance lane set up to help speed along the process.
• The state park’s boat rentals are up 50%, setting another record. “I had to hire extra staff for the boat rentals,” Boggs said.
• All non-motorized boats that want to put in at Chain O’ Lakes have been required to purchase a $5 sticker since 2015. In that first year, Chain O’ Lakes sold approximately 1,500 of the stickers. This year? That number has exceeded 4,600.
• The park’s electric bill was $11,000 in July 2019. It jumped to $13,600 for that same month this year.
“Who knew a global pandemic would be good for Chain O’ Lakes State Park?” Boggs said. “It’s been a whirlwind. Being full every weekend is the new norm.”
Normally, the park, which has 413 campsites, has only been full on holiday weekends.
“We’re turning people away,” Boggs said.
With Indiana being the first of the neighboring states state park systems to open, Boggs said he has seen a big increase in out-of-state campers from Illiois, Michigan and Ohio.
“We’re experiencing a lot of first-time users of Chain O’ Lakes,” Boggs said.
All users are experiencing the park like never before, Boggs said, exploring every nook and cranny.
The park has a special 9-Lake Challenge, which allows people who paddle from one end of the park to the other to purchase special t-shirts marking the accomplishment.
“All nine lakes are connected,” Sproles said. “At each lake, they have to do a challenge.”
It’s been a huge challenge, with park employees required to enforce state regulations as part of preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Masks signs are everywhere, and campers who can’t social distance are required to wear them as they move about the campground. Masks are also required in every park building.
Cleaning requirements have been intensified.
“Everybody’s safety is our main concern,” Boggs said.
And so far, it’s all worked well. Boggs hasn’t heard of any outbreak which involved the state park and none of its employees have been been affected — or infected.
Boggs credited the people he works with for how the extra busy season has gone.
“I have a stellar staff and it takes a team to make this thing run,” Boggs said. “I couldn’t be more happy with this group.”
Boggs also cited the contributions of the park’s 35 volunteers with being critical to efforts.
Despite being so busy, Boggs said there have been fewer problems than normal.
“The family atmosphere has been maintained,” Boggs said. “We haven’t had to deal with as many issues, which is great. We’ve been so lucky. It’s just been fantastic.”
Now that the people have discovered Chain O’ Lakes, Boggs said he expects a bunch of return customers.
“People have discovered us,” Boggs said. “I’m thinking this is the new normal for us.”
Park staff is happy they were able to provide an outlet for people who had been stuck inside for too long due to coronavirus restrictions.
“People are looking for any opportunity to get outside,” Sproles said.
They found it at Chain O’ Lakes State Park.
“I’m really proud we were able to fulfill that part of people’s lives, and we were able to give them an outlet,” Boggs said.
