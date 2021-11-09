INDIANAPOLIS — For the second consecutive week, COVID-19 activity has ticked up slightly in Indiana.
After seeing weeks of improvement of a peak hit in mid-September when the highly infectious delta variant topped out, the state had recently seen its progress stall and, as of now, is seeing activity starting to turn upward again.
Last year, November, December and January represented the worst time in the pandemic, when the virus hit its all-time highs across every metric.
The state is a far cry from that at this time, but another change in direction as the state heads into cold-weather months could be a cause for concern.
This past week, Indiana averaged about 1,790 cases per day, a 10.2% increase from the previous week.
The week prior was the first weekly increase after the state peaked in mid-September, with that week seeing a 4.2% increase from the week prior.
The increase hasn't been large at this time, but it has been an increase, and, historically during this pandemic, changes in direction typically signal activity will move in that direction for a month or two before changing direction again.
Although cases have come up a bit, statewide hospitalizations have ticked down slightly again, dropping to 1,209 total patients in treatment from 1,290 the week prior.
Hospitalizations usually take a week or two to begin moving upward after cases, so if the state sees sustained increases in new case numbers, the direction of the hospital census could also see a change in the near future.
Average daily deaths across the state came down to about 24 per day after ticking up last week to 30 per day reported, so that metric has continued to improve despite the one-week upturn a week back.
Deaths are the laggiest indicator, moving last of any other metric, as deaths typically occur days or weeks after hospitalization, which typically occurs days or weeks after a person first becomes ill.
Locally, the four-county area recorded four more deaths this past week, with three in LaGrange County and one in Noble County.
In LaGrange County, the deaths occurred on Oct. 24, Nov. 2 and Nov. 5 and were patients including one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 40s, three deaths among people in their 50s, 12 deaths among people in their 60s, 25 among people in their 70s and 46 people who were 80 or older.
In Noble County, the newest death occurred on Nov. 4 and was a person in their 60s.
To date in Noble County, two deaths have been among a resident in the 40s, seven were people in their 50s, 15 people in their 60s, 26 people in their 70s and 60 at 80 or older.
Indiana is entering the winter months with about half of the total population — 49.8% — fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Total population vaccination rates in the four-county area are significantly lower — 42% in Steuben County, 38% in DeKalb County, 37% in Noble County and just 21% in LaGrange County.
The state has just started distribution of vaccines to children 5-11, so the first recipients of that lower-dose Pfizer vaccine won't become fully vaccinated until they receive their second shot about a month after the first.
The 5-11 age group is actually the state's largest, with about 609,000 youngsters eligible for the vaccine. Other cohorts include 12-17 and 18-19, which each have just over 360,000 people, and then five-year increments for 20-plus, which generally range from about 400,000 to 475,000 until hitting the 65-plus end.
Vaccinations for young children isn't likely to make a huge dent in the state's overall vaccination rate overall, as younger age groups have the lowest vaccination rates, likely because younger people are at far lower risk of serious impacts of COVID-19.
Hoosiers 65 and older are vaccinated at rates above 80%, but uptake drops with each five-year group as you move younger through the state's demographics. Vaccination rates for people younger than 35 are sub-50%, with just about 36% of children age 12-17 fully immunized.
Between Oct. 8 and Nov. 5, the state saw its total population vaccination increase by just over one percentage point, which weekly vaccine uptake hitting all-time lows.
Most of the virus' impacts are suffered by unvaccinated Hoosiers. Since the start of the year, 88.5% of new cases were diagnosed among the unvaccinated, as well as 96% of the hospitalizations and 91% of the deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.